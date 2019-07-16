Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

BMX club looks to raise £200,000 for new track in Ipswich

16 July, 2019 - 16:29
The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich BMX Club is looking to raise £200,000 to upgrade its track - as it celebrates its 39th anniversary.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, Bryan Potter who was a part of the track's creation in 1980, Councillor Sheila Handley with Tracy Reeve Picture: RACHEL EDGEIpswich MP Sandy Martin, Bryan Potter who was a part of the track's creation in 1980, Councillor Sheila Handley with Tracy Reeve Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The club, which is based at Landseer Park, wants to update its course so it is suitable for national and European events, and to then build facilities, including a kitchen and toilets, to make it more accessible for the whole community.

Tracey Reeve, voluntary project lead at the club, said the BMX track has so much to offer, especially for young people.

"This is the only proper full BMX track in Suffolk," she said.

"The track we have at the moment is built to old specifications so we need it updated."

Tracy Reeve, Project lead for the new track Picture: RACHEL EDGETracy Reeve, Project lead for the new track Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mrs Reeve said they have already received support from Sports England, which has pledged £50,000 towards the project, as well as Gainsborough Community Forum, which has set aside £40,000.

The BMX club are also trying to raise £3,000 through crowdfunding to pay for a track design.

Tracey said the BMX club would like to get even more people, especially young men and women, into the sport.

"We want to work with the wider community to get them involved," she said.

The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

"We want to be able to hire out BMX bikes and equipment, helmets and safety equipment, so we can encourage schools and academies to get involved too.

"We can give something for the children who hang about on the streets with nothing to do, to encourage them to get into sport rather than getting involved in gangs and with knives.

"They sometimes don't have an outlet where they can just let themselves go while gaining discipline and some structure in their lives.

The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"They can have a bit of friendly competition and understand you can't always win.

"There's so much they can gain from the sport."

The club is in discussions with Ipswich Borough Council as to where the new track will be built within the park.

Once it is built, they plan to install toilet and kitchen facilities to increase the number of people who can get involved.

The Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Ipswich BMX club are trying to raise funds to build a new track, as they celebrate their 39th anniversary Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We want to try and encourage more girls into BMX," she said.

"The toilet facilities are key to that. There is a real need for this new track."

To donate to the track design fund, visit ww.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bmxtrackbuild2019

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Most Read

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Work starts on new school building in Ipswich

Work starts on the new building at Ipswich's Bridge School. Picture: MAXIM PHOTO

School’s delight at Ofsted rating and being top for A levels in Suffolk

Felixstowe International College celebrates its Ofsted rating of Good Picture: FELIXSTOWE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Villages say ‘No’ to Northern Bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Ipswich to blitz illegal parking near Chantry during Ed Sheeran concerts

There were massive crowds in Chantry Park in 2002 for Radio One's One Big Sunday event. They're likely to be even bigger for Ed Sheeran next month. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Friend of alleged Ipswich murder victim denies his knife was used in the attack

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Their night to shine’ - Chantry Academy’s prom in pictures

Chantry Academy'’s 2019 prom. Picture: GORDON WHITE

Parkrun CANCELLED due to Ed Sheeran roadworks

Ipswich Parkrun in Chantry Park has been cancelled this Saturday because of planned roadworks ahead of the Ed Sheeran concerts Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN/ PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists