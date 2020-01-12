E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Could you help Ipswich's BMXers find a new home?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 January 2020

The Ipswich BMX club is 40 years old this year and practice on the only BMX dirt track in Suffolk Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The Ipswich BMX club is 40 years old this year and practice on the only BMX dirt track in Suffolk Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Ipswich's BMX riders have their sights set on a new track in 2020.

The team were preparing the track for their summer season of racing, starting in March Picture: ELLA WILKINSONThe team were preparing the track for their summer season of racing, starting in March Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The Ipswich BMX Club is the oldest club of its kind in the country, first opening at the Landseer Park track in 1980.

A band of its committed members turned up in a downpour on January 12 to make the track race-ready, armed with rakes and shovels to prepare the surface of the dirt track for riders.

It is the only BMX track in Suffolk, with the closest clubs in Norwich and Braintree.

Club treasurer Tracey Reeve said: "It's just such a great sport and really important for our community.

Tracey Reeve, Ipswich BMX club treasurer, is hoping for a successful year finding a new sponsor to help them move to a new track Picture: ELLA WILKINSONTracey Reeve, Ipswich BMX club treasurer, is hoping for a successful year finding a new sponsor to help them move to a new track Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

"We have some children and even adults join who can be quite shy, but when they start riding they grow and really open up.

"This is the kind of sport that can change the people who come here, some of them with very little confidence, into someone else."

However the club is also looking for sponsors who may help them move to bigger and better pastures in 2020.

Ms Reeve added: "The track is at a point where it can only be maintained for a short time, but we have to get the track to a point where it is rideable.

The team were preparing the track for their summer season of racing, starting in March Picture: ELLA WILKINSONThe team were preparing the track for their summer season of racing, starting in March Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

"At the moment there's water all over the track because there's no drainage, so the lads are doing their best to make sure it can be used, even working in the rain if they have to.

"We're hoping to get the funding that we need to move to a new track, one that is easier to maintain."

The club's summer racing season starts in Peterborough on March 1, but riders of all ages and abilities are welcome to join.

Their track is open to everyone for free throughout the year, with practice on Tuesday evenings in the spring and summer for club members.

Ms Reeve said: "This is a special club and track because we all work as a team, we work together and for each other.

"I think it says something about us and the track that it's lasted for 40 years.

"We want to make this track work, but we also want to be able to move somewhere new so we can see this club last for another 40 years and our youngsters can take it forwards."

- Could you help Ipswich BMX club find a new sponsor? Email tracey.reeve@gmail.com for more information

