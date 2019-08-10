Inquest opens into death of popular BMX rider, 26

Grant Mowles with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who died in 2015 at the age of 17 Picture: SALLY MAYHEW Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a popular BMX rider from Ipswich.

Grant Mowles (left) next to his best friend Jamie 'Jimbles' Friend. Picture: JAMIE FRIEND Grant Mowles (left) next to his best friend Jamie 'Jimbles' Friend. Picture: JAMIE FRIEND

Grant Mowles, 26, was found dead by friends at his home on July 19, principal Suffolk coroner's officer Caroline Daines told the opening of his inquest on Friday.

Mr Mowles died just a week before his 27th birthday, the court heard, and his death was confirmed by a paramedic.

To allow more reports to be carried out, senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned the hearing.

A full inquest is expected to take place on February 11, 2020.

A sketch of Grant Mowles by his friend Rhys Wilson. Picture: @suffolkart_gallery A sketch of Grant Mowles by his friend Rhys Wilson. Picture: @suffolkart_gallery

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old's mother and a number of his friends paid heartfelt tributes to the Ipswich skate park regular.

Known for his broad, beaming smile and playful sense of humour, his death came as a shock to his family and the skating community.

Mum Sally Mayhew paid tribute to her son, and said: "Grant was helpful, kind and cheeky. He was a bit big headed and always wore his heart on his sleeve. He had a big love for BMX riding and music. He was kind, he always put others before himself.

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

"I'm going to miss his cheeky smile, hugs and when he used to kiss me on the cheek, or how he would come round and raid my fridge.

"If I could speak to him today I would just have a general conversation like before. We would always sit in my room or in the garden just waffling on about anything and everything."

'I was proud to call him my brother'

Following Mr Mowles' death, more than 100 people gathered at the skate park for a memorial - writing messages on a canvas and lighting candles which spelled out his name.

An image of Grant Mowles, who died suddenly in July, was painted on a half pipe at Ipswich skate park with the words 'ride in peace' next to it. Picture: ARCHANT An image of Grant Mowles, who died suddenly in July, was painted on a half pipe at Ipswich skate park with the words 'ride in peace' next to it. Picture: ARCHANT

Stories were also shared about the 26-year-old, who was known for his BMX skills and love of chocolate milkshakes.

Grant's best friend, Jamie Friend, known to those close to him as 'Jimbles', said: "Grant was very funny.

"He was the sort of person that despite his own demons, would always help those of us that needed it.

"He was loved by so many people because he loved so many.

"He had a hard life, but over the years he grew into a man I was proud to call brother."

Mr Mowles' funeral will take place at Seven Hills Crematorium on August 20, at 2.15pm.

Anyone who cannot fit in the main room will be able to see the funeral on big screens in another room.

The wake will take place afterwards at The Music Room in John Street, Ipswich and all are invited.