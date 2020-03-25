Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A new supermarket could be on the way to one of Ipswich’s retail parks, if plans are approved.

Two new retail stores - including a supermarket - could be joining Anglia Retail Park soon. Picture: PAUL GEATER Two new retail stores - including a supermarket - could be joining Anglia Retail Park soon. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A planning application has been lodged by Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA) – the property investment company formed by the borough council – to build two new retail units at Anglia Retail Park, Bury Road.

One of those will be a supermarket and the other unit will be for general retail use – both located on the old B&Q garden centre section of the park.

While no indication has yet been given for which retailers will fill those two units, IBA’s application says there has been continued interest from potential tenants at the site.

Colin Kreidewolf, from the directors of IBA, said the firm had been working on plans for a year.

It is understood a drive-through facility is being explored for Costa. Picture: PAUL GEATER It is understood a drive-through facility is being explored for Costa. Picture: PAUL GEATER

“The idea of having a food store on the park is to attract more footfall, but we need to go through the planning process. It is not assured we will get planning permission but there is a desire to establish a new food store there,” he said.

“I think it is important to consistently manage these sites and maintain footfall.

“We have a different range of retailers on there and if we can increase the choice, we can increase the footfall.”

The park is considered an attractive proposition because it has lots of parking and is very close to the A14, making it accessible for people without necessarily having to travel through Ipswich town centre.

IBA has already been pursuing some improvements to the park, particularly around the car park, LED lights and liaising with Suffolk Highways on repairs to the access roads.

Potential supermarket names have not yet been revealed, but it is unlikely to be Asda - which already has a store almost directly opposite.

It is understood there are also plans for another ‘pod’ style retail unit at Anglia Retail Park and provision for the Costa there to have a drive-through function.

The park has undergone something of a turnaround in the last five years, having been fully occupied for several years.

In 2015 there were fears about the future of the site when a number of retailers had closed down stores there, with housing having been mooted as a proposition at the park.

However, out-of-town retail parks have celebrated something of a resurgence in recent years, with some of the towns other parks such as Ransomes, Futura and Suffolk Retail parks all having secured fresh tenants.

IBA’s plans are currently open for consultation, and likely to go before the borough council’s planning committee sometime from the late summer onwards.