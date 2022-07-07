300% increase in the number of shopping trolleys abandoned in Ipswich

There has been a 308% increase in the number of shopping trolleys abandoned in Ipswich compared to 2020. - Credit: Archant

Three times as many shopping trolleys are being abandoned in Ipswich this year compared to in 2020.

Council waste bosses say 31 trolleys were reported abandoned – an average of 2.6 a month – in 2020. Last year 78 abandoned trolleys were spotted — an average of 6.5 per month.

Up to the end of April this year 32 trolleys have been abandoned – an average of eight per month. According to council papers, this is a 308% rise compared to 2020.

To combat the rise in wobbly-wheeled bandits abandoning trolleys around the town, council chiefs have drawn up a plan to charge supermarkets and other stores for the abandoned trolleys.

The aim of the plan is to persuade businesses to employ better methods to prevent their trolleys from being taken in the first place.

Under the scheme, the council would charge a £50 collection fee per trolley and £5 per day it was stored.

Figures show that council bosses expect to receive £12,672 in penalty charges in the year 2022/23 and would expect the number of abandoned trolleys to fall by approximately 10% per year.

The planned scheme will be discussed by the council's executive on July 12, before potentially going before the full council.