News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

300% increase in the number of shopping trolleys abandoned in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2022
There has been a 308% increase in the number of shopping trolleys abandoned in Ipswich compared to 2020.

There has been a 308% increase in the number of shopping trolleys abandoned in Ipswich compared to 2020. - Credit: Archant

Three times as many shopping trolleys are being abandoned in Ipswich this year compared to in 2020.

Council waste bosses say 31 trolleys were reported abandoned – an average of 2.6 a month – in 2020. Last year 78 abandoned trolleys were spotted — an average of 6.5 per month.

Up to the end of April this year 32 trolleys have been abandoned – an average of eight per month. According to council papers, this is a 308% rise compared to 2020.

To combat the rise in wobbly-wheeled bandits abandoning trolleys around the town, council chiefs have drawn up a plan to charge supermarkets and other stores for the abandoned trolleys.

The aim of the plan is to persuade businesses to employ better methods to prevent their trolleys from being taken in the first place.

Under the scheme, the council would charge a £50 collection fee per trolley and £5 per day it was stored. 

Figures show that council bosses expect to receive £12,672 in penalty charges in the year 2022/23 and would expect the number of abandoned trolleys to fall by approximately 10% per year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closed after crash leaves pedestrian injured and vehicle in ditch
  2. 2 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
  3. 3 Masked man 'snatched' bag from woman in Ipswich alleyway
  1. 4 New restaurant could be coming to the Waterfront, but theatre plans dropped
  2. 5 Six Suffolk curry houses named among best in England
  3. 6 Man 'punched and slashed' in serious assault in car park at Ipswich B&M
  4. 7 Ipswich firm admits mis-selling foam loft insulation to Suffolk customers
  5. 8 Heatwave possible as temperatures expected to soar
  6. 9 Postcode guide: What is it like to live in IP4?
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing is remanded in custody

The planned scheme will be discussed by the council's executive on July 12, before potentially going before the full council.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

There are delays on the A12 at Kelvedon amid planned fuel protests

A12 | Updated

Fuel protests: Twelve miles of queues reported on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been stabbed near a multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 40s stabbed at town centre multi-storey car park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ellie on board the Cory Bros truck

Ellie uses 4 tonne truck to make impressive entrance at school prom

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich music day at Christchurch Park PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Music Day

15 of the best photos from Ipswich Music Day 2022

Aleksandra Cupriak

person