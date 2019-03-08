E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Revealed - How much Ipswich taxi fares will increase in 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:39 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:39 07 August 2019

Taxi fares in Ipswich will go up by 2% in October. Picture: ARCHANT

A 2pc rise in taxi fares is set to take effect in Ipswich this autumn.

Alasdair Ross said it was reviewed every year. Picture: LUCY TAYLORAlasdair Ross said it was reviewed every year. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ipswich Borough Council annually reviews taxi and hackney carriage fares in consultation with the town's cab trade, usually in line with inflation.

According to a borough council report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the preceding 12 months was 2%, meaning that percentage rise will be implemented on cab rates from October 2019.

It means that the day rate for a two mile journey will go up from £6.09 to £6.21, night rates from £7.64 to £7.80 and Christmas and New Year rates will be up to £9.20 from £9.02.

The borough council's executive committee unanimously approved the new rates on Tuesday, with the new fares to start from October 15.

Borough councillor Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection, said: "We do this every year with the trade, and we agreed how much we would make that rise, and that's using the Consumer Price Index of the preceding 12 months. That is 2pc this time around.

"We have had very little response [from cab drivers] and most we had were positive.

"This year we have made it simpler by increasing everything by 2pc."

The council's report said that a letter sent to all drivers resulted in 32 of the 355 responding.

Of those, 22 backed a 2pc increase, five requested a fare increase every two years, two wanted an extra 20p on the flag and two wanted no fare increase at all.

It comes as a consultation on taxi emissions earlier this year prompted a flurry of concerns from drivers who say the changes in minimum vehicle emissions standards would force many to update their cars sooner, or put them out of business entirely.

Currently, the borough council is ranked 109th out of 370 authorities for most expensive taxi fares, which would not change under the new proposals according to the council's report.

The report added: "It is acknowledged that the price of fuel is probably the single most significant item of regular expenditure for a hackney carriage and private hire driver.

"Motor insurance and car tax are the other main items of expenditure that must be met by licensed proprietors/drivers.

"A fare increase will help with these costs."

