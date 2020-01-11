E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Labour-led Ipswich council says party "did not do enough" about anti-semitism

PUBLISHED: 19:01 12 January 2020

Jeremy Corbyn and senior Labour leaders have been criticised for not doing enough to tackle anti-semitism. Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Jeremy Corbyn and senior Labour leaders have been criticised for not doing enough to tackle anti-semitism. Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Archant

Ipswich's Labour-run council has pledged to support victims of anti-semitism - and admitted the party nationally has not done enough on the issue.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection, said not everyone in Ipswich has been free of anti-semitism. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCILCouncillor Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection, said not everyone in Ipswich has been free of anti-semitism. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A motion put forward by Labour councillor Alasdair Ross at Wednesday's full council meeting was backed unanimously, in which the authority pledged to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition.

During his speech, Mr Ross, portfolio holder for community protection, said the authority needed to make a stand against bullying and racism.

He said: "As Ipswich born and bred, I have always seen my town as welcoming to all those who have decided to make Ipswich their home however I am sure there are those who have not always had a positive experience.

"It is important that as local political leaders we lead by example."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "If this proposal can in any way help to make people of all races, colour or faith feel that Ipswich is their home, and that they feel safe in this town, then we should not only support this proposal with all our hearts but we must ensure that we as councillors and that the borough council act in a way that anti-semitism in any form has no place in this great town."

According to Mr Ross, government data suggested 18% of religiously motivated attacks were on Jewish people, and continued to increase.

He also pointed to his experience in Bosnia while serving in the armed forces where he witnessed ethnic cleansing activities.

Accusations of deep-rooted anti-semitism within the party have plagued Labour's senior leaders, with widespread fears that not enough has been done to tackle the problem.

Mr Ross said: "My own party has been accused of harbouring anti-semitism, the Labour party did not do enough at the time but it is getting its house in order now.

"But as we have seen only just recently in the last election, all major parties have an issue with racist behaviour, with all four of the main political groups nationally having to suspend, investigate or even expel candidates for acts of anti-semitism, Islamophobia, other types of racism or because the candidate has attacked people because of their sexual preference.

"None of the leaders of our national parties are excused for their lack of leadership at a time when it was needed by many, so that is why it even more important that at a local level, we take the lead, we are the politicians that our residents interact with the most, we are the ones they speak to and meet every day."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Explosion at Felixstowe docks shakes homes seven miles away

Explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Police name A14 crash victim

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Dramatic footage captures explosion and fireball at Felixstowe docks

Video has captured the moment of an explosion at Felixstowe docks Picture: TRACEY HUMPHREYS

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Ipswich road riddled with more than FIFTY potholes

Portman Road is riddled with potholes and road defects Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man suffers puncture wound in ‘targeted attack’ at house

A police cordon has been set up outside a house in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday – Orwell Bridge being ‘monitored’

The weather warning is in place for Suffolk on Tuesday, January 14 Picture: PA/ KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

LOOK: 50 sausage dogs go for a walk in Christchurch Park

More than 20 dog owners wrapped up warm for a walk through Christchurch Park Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Labour-led Ipswich council says party “did not do enough” about anti-semitism

Jeremy Corbyn and senior Labour leaders have been criticised for not doing enough to tackle anti-semitism. Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists