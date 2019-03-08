"Boisterous" and noisy student concerns shot down by planners as nursing home conversion approved

The former Ormonde House nursing home which will be turned into accommodation for 16 university students. PIcture: GOOGLE EARTH Google Earth

A former nursing home redundant since last year will get a new lease of life as student accommodation.

Carole Jones said assuming all students would be noisy was unfair. Picture: SU ANDERSON Carole Jones said assuming all students would be noisy was unfair. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Colchester-based Hearthstone Properties lodged a planning application for the former Ormonde House Rest Home in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, to be transformed into student accommodation with 16 bedrooms.

The home closed in 2018 because the size and layout of the building meant it was unable to meet modern day standards to continue as a care home.

The new use, which was approved during Wednesday's Ipswich Borough Council planning committee, will feature 16 bedrooms, three communal kitchens, two communal living rooms and two communal bathrooms for university students.

The plans attracted around 30 objections from locals, who raised issues over noise and disturbance and scepticism over whether students would resist bringing their own cars despite not having spaces.

Ward councillor Oliver Holmes said: "Provision of no car ownership is not lawful. Banning car ownership is against basic human rights."

Questions were also raised as to why the building could not return to use as a family home, which it was last used as in 1977.

Councillor Phil Smart said: "If there was a burning need for the 16 bedroom end of the market this would have been snapped up."

Joel Jordan, from Hearthstone, said the tenancy agreement would only be for students at the University of Suffolk and not for general use, and a management plan agreed with the borough council would be in place for the maintenance and running of the building.

It would ensure bins were put out to be collected on time and there were no loud parties.

But Neil Ward, who represented objecting neighbours, said: "It doesn't take a lot of experience to appreciate that with 16 students and potentially their partners at any one time there will be congregations in the garden area - particularly in the summer - that will be boisterous."

That assessment was slammed by some councillors who said it was a disservice to students to generalise their behaviour.

Councillor Carole Jones said: "I think that the assumption that they will all be uncontrollable because they will be living in this building is unfair.

"I maintain students are responsible, and ambitious, and hard working, and I am reassured because of the detail as to how they plan to run this accommodation."

The building is around a 20 minute walk from the university, which is within the 30 minute limit recommended.

Mr Jordan said: "There is a need for more student accommodation - there is a complete lack of high-spec accommodation for second and third year students."