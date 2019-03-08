First designs revealed for major Jubilee Park upgrade in Ipswich

CGI mock-ups of what the new Jubilee Park play area would look like. Picture: IBC/SUTCLIFFE PLAY IBC/SUTCLIFFE PLAY

A six-figure revamp of a park in one of Ipswich's most deprived areas has begun ahead of a planned August opening.

Work begins stripping out the old play equipment in Jubilee Park as part of a six-figure revamp by Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE Work begins stripping out the old play equipment in Jubilee Park as part of a six-figure revamp by Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jubilee Park close to the Westgate Ward Social Club was closed last week so that work stripping out the old play equipment could begin.

The new facility will have a fresh play area, games court and outdoor gym equipment as part of a revamp Ipswich Borough Council chiefs have described as the "most ambitious yet".

The exact cost has not yet been revealed, but project bosses confirmed it was a six figure sum.

Lisa Stannard, who is overseeing the project as the council's operations manager for parks and cemeteries, said: "This is the largest one we are doing compared to the most recent ones.

"I think it will have the biggest impact and we want it to have that wow factor.

"We have been looking at this for two years to make sure everyone in the community has a place to go."

Miss Stannard said the council visited the nearby Handford Hall Primary School to show the designs to children.

"They saw that they were getting a new park, and I had never seen so many young people excited," she said.

"In their imaginations they can see it, it's something that will be different."

The park will be closed for the summer while the old equipment is stripped out, resurfaced, and new items installed, while fresh tree planting, CCTV and benches are also understood to be on the cards.

Ward councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "This park has seen better days but if you come here at three o'clock in the afternoon the kids love playing here, notwithstanding that it's a tough area.

Colin Kreidewolf said the scheme was important for the community. Picture: DAVE VINCENT Colin Kreidewolf said the scheme was important for the community. Picture: DAVE VINCENT

"It's trying to give the children some ownership. It's really important - it's about residents saying what they want. It gives confidence in the community."

In the meantime, the community has organised a summer street party for Saturday, June 15, set to take place in Clarkson Street.

The neighbourhood held a street party for the first time last year for the royal wedding, with the event so successful the Friends of Jubilee group have planned a second one for this summer.

If it proves a hit once again, it is understood it could become an annual event.