E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man spoken to following Ipswich Borough Council armed police incident

PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 13 March 2020

Armed police were outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Armed police were outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

ALEX EMMA

Police have provided an update on an incident which saw armed police attend Ipswich Borough Council's headquarters on Thursday.

Armed police were called to the headquarters of Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANTArmed police were called to the headquarters of Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to the scene in Russell Road, Ipswich, at about 2.40pm following reports of a man making threats.

At least five police cars were at the scene - including a dog unit - while armed officers guarded the main doors and perimeter.

You may also want to watch:

Police said officers swiftly attended in the interests of public safety and conducted a thorough search, but that no threat or suspect was found.

It is understood that no arrests were made.

Suffolk Constabulary said that, following enquiries, a male was located at his home address and spoken to.

A spokesman added that the matter was dealt with by way of community resolution - used when an offender has been identified and an informal agreement can be made between the parties involved, as opposed to a criminal justice outcome.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

No arrests made after armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

No arrests made after armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man spoken to following Ipswich Borough Council armed police incident

Armed police were outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The latest coronavirus figures have been released Picture:Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus forces the cancellation of May’s PCC and local elections

After three elections in 2019, there will be no elections this year. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fresh warnings after more catalytic converter thefts in Ipswich

Police are advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts Picture: Suffolk Police/Facebook

Big fall in patients attending A&E as coronavirus outbreak sees NHS 111 calls soar

2,100 fewer patients attended A&E at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, in February 2020 Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES
Drive 24