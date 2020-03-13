Man spoken to following Ipswich Borough Council armed police incident
PUBLISHED: 16:47 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 13 March 2020
ALEX EMMA
Police have provided an update on an incident which saw armed police attend Ipswich Borough Council's headquarters on Thursday.
Officers were called to the scene in Russell Road, Ipswich, at about 2.40pm following reports of a man making threats.
At least five police cars were at the scene - including a dog unit - while armed officers guarded the main doors and perimeter.
You may also want to watch:
Police said officers swiftly attended in the interests of public safety and conducted a thorough search, but that no threat or suspect was found.
It is understood that no arrests were made.
Suffolk Constabulary said that, following enquiries, a male was located at his home address and spoken to.
A spokesman added that the matter was dealt with by way of community resolution - used when an offender has been identified and an informal agreement can be made between the parties involved, as opposed to a criminal justice outcome.
Comments have been disabled on this article.