Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre's future

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 May 2019

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to reatil in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to reatil in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

A study into the future of Ipswich town centre has been launched to look at ways of helping it thrive in the years to come.

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, outlined what Ipswich town centre needed to do in order to thrive. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRALPaul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, outlined what Ipswich town centre needed to do in order to thrive. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Ipswich Borough Council's Labour leader David Ellesmere confirmed the £9,000 leisure and retail study had been launched last month, with the findings due to be published over the summer.

It proposes to look at the challenges facing the town centre firms, such as business rates, and threats from out-of-town retail parks and online shopping, and what will be needed in the future.

Mr Ellesmere said: "The state of retail is a fast-moving situation with town centre shops facing multiple challenges such as government-set business rates and competition from out-of-town and internet shopping.

"The updated retail study is needed to ensure we have a robust, and up-to-date evidence base for planning policies in the town centre that reflect current realities.

"This will look at how much retail space is required and what other uses, such as leisure or housing, may also be required to ensure that Ipswich town centre thrives in future."

The empty BHS is one of a series of high-profile closures in the town in recent years. Picture: GEMMA MITCHELLThe empty BHS is one of a series of high-profile closures in the town in recent years. Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

It follows on from high profile closures such as BHS, and threats to other major retailers like Debenhams.

The study will help inform the local plan being drawn up for the town this year, and follows on from a joint study with Suffolk Coastal District Council carried out by WYG in 2017.

Paul Clement chief executive of Ipswich Central - an organisation working to support business in the town - said there needed to be "creative ideas" to support the high street.

"Retail remains absolutely vital, but we have got to face the reality that it will not dominate to the extent it has historically in the future. The town centre and high streets must change," he said.

Ipswich Conservative group leader Ian Fisher put forward the idea of a multi-use arena in Portman Road to help the town centre. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILIpswich Conservative group leader Ian Fisher put forward the idea of a multi-use arena in Portman Road to help the town centre. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

The key message coming from businesses was that consumer habits had changed, which high streets nationwide have not kept up with, according to Mr Clement. He proposed a shake-up of the way the town centre was structured that would draw people into the centre.

You may also want to watch:

"I think that great retailers need to be located in the very centre of Ipswich and accelerate changes to outlying areas that will not see empty retailers replaced," he said.

He pointed to development of the old Odeon as a church and the former Co-op in Carr Street as a school as prime examples of the change needed.

The main part of the former Ipswich Co-op department store is earmarked to become a new town centre primary school, opening in September 2019. Picture: ARCHANTThe main part of the former Ipswich Co-op department store is earmarked to become a new town centre primary school, opening in September 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

"That's exactly what we need - what it means is great retailers will be located in the centre and find active users," he added.

But Ian Fisher, Conservative group leader has questioned the use of £9,000 which could have been better spent on engaging with the public for their views.

His group is proposing a multi-use arena in Portman Road to bring people in.

He said: "The state of our town centre is a crying shame and we have been left behind by our neighbours both large and small.

David Ellesmere said the updated study will help inform the local plan. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILDavid Ellesmere said the updated study will help inform the local plan. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

"We have all witnessed a steady decline and there has not seemed to be any joined up thinking as to how we can reverse this.

"I think we have missed the best opportunity to begin to put things right. The money spent on the redevelopment of the Cornhill should have been the catalyst for change but it has turned out to be a damp squib and a complete let-down.

"With £3.8million being spent IBC should have moved heaven and earth to ensure there were tenants in two of the anchor sites of the Cornhill - the old Grimwades and the old Post Office.

"It should have been something to shout about - an improved town square and a bustling, thriving area full of activity - instead we are all aware what we got.

The future of Ipswich's retail offering could look very different. Picture: GREGG BROWNThe future of Ipswich's retail offering could look very different. Picture: GREGG BROWN

"The Conservative vision for Ipswich includes a multi-use arena for the Portman Road area - something that would bring in visitors from afar. Once they are here we have a captive audience."

Most Read

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT

Another blow to high street - Ipswich town-centre outdoor clothing shop to close

The Trespass store in Ipswich town centre has put up signs saying it is due to close. Picture: ARCHANT

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Julie: A beautiful soul who ‘will be part of Ipswich history’

Julie Welham had, probably, eight horses over the years Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Four teens arrested after weapons and drugs found inside car

The entrance to Anglia Retail Park Picture: ARCHANT

Another blow to high street - Ipswich town-centre outdoor clothing shop to close

The Trespass store in Ipswich town centre has put up signs saying it is due to close. Picture: ARCHANT

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Group of 30 youngsters involved in Ipswich park fight

The entrance to Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich. A large group of around 30 youngsters were reportedly involved in a fight in the park on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to reatil in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Town in the third tier of English football. What was it like the last time?

From left: Mayor of Ipswich Dr P Weiner, Alf Ramsey, Neil Myles, Ted Phillips, Billy Reed, Roy Bailey, John Elsworthy, Dai Rees, Ken Malcolm, Tom Garneys (half hidden), Jimmy Leadbetter, Basil Acres and John Cobbold who became chairman on May 6 1957 with the Third Division South trophy after Town won it in the 1956-57 season.

Greater protection from prosecution for police drivers chasing suspects

New laws would make it clear that response officers should not be held accountable for the driving of a suspect trying to avoid arrest Picture: ARCHANT

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Police receive call relating to mental health every two hours

Police were called to more than 4,500 incidents in a year Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists