E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Phase two gets green light for those impacted in Ipswich by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 July 2020

Independent businesses in Ipswich affected by coronavirus may be eligible for a second phase of Discretionary Grants. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Independent businesses in Ipswich affected by coronavirus may be eligible for a second phase of Discretionary Grants. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A second phase is to be launched in Ipswich for two grant schemes to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ipswich Borough Council's Labour leader said there may be enough left for a third phase. Picture: JAMES AGERIpswich Borough Council's Labour leader said there may be enough left for a third phase. Picture: JAMES AGER

Ipswich Borough Council’s executive on Tuesday night agreed to widen the criteria for the Hardship Fund and the Discretionary Grants schemes launched by the government to tackle Covid-19.

The Hardship Fund was set up to help those on council tax reduction (CTR) schemes meet their living costs during the pandemic, while the Discretionary Grants programme was introduced as a lifeline for small businesses, independents and market traders.

The council was given £1.25million for the Discretionary Grants while around £650,000 of the £1.5m Hardship Fund cash remains for a phase two.

Labour council leader David Ellesmere said: “We said at the time that if there was any money left over from phase one then we would undertake phase two, and I can confirm that we do believe we will have money left over.”

Ipswich Council opposition leader Ian Fisher, Conservative, praised the speedy handout of the grants. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILIpswich Council opposition leader Ian Fisher, Conservative, praised the speedy handout of the grants. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

The Discretionary Grants pot has been given expanded criteria to feature larger pubs and restaurants which were not eligible previously because their rateable value was too high, as well as businesses or individuals who regularly hire space, leisure and hospitality firms and cultural organisations.

Mr Ellesmere said: “We do believe that it is likely that even with these expanded criteria that we will still have enough money for a phase three of the Discretionary Grants scheme, and likely to bring a report to the next executive meeting setting out further expanded criteria.”

Portfolio holder for communities, Sophie Meudec, said nearly 8,000 Ipswich homes had received Hardship Fund cash already, and added: “The additional options will lift some of the financial burden for some more families.

“Some residents will have missed out on the hardship fund because of the way the council tax reduction scheme is allocated.

“Increasing the Hardship Fund will also prevent rent arrears from accruing for some residents while waiting for their Universal Credit outcome.”

Councillor Ian Fisher, leader of the opposition Conservative group praised the council’s prompt action in handing out the grants, and asked if working families whose income had been severely reduced could also benefit from the Hardship Fund, although ut is understood the money must be spent on those on the Council Tax Reduction scheme.

Visit the Ipswich Borough Council website here for more information on the Hardship Fund and here for details of the Discretionary Grants.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich woman named as A140 crash victim

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich woman named as A140 crash victim

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Aggravated burglary suspect released from custody by accident

Prison chiefs said incidents of its kind were rare Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Capel St Mary to get 100 homes after Persimmon plans approved

A CGI image of what the 100-home development by Persimmon in Capel St Mary could look like. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Vital Ipswich hospice fundraising campaign nears target

Kelvin Bengston, medical director at St Elizabeth Hospice, showing his support for the #HereTogether campaign Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Phase two gets green light for those impacted in Ipswich by coronavirus

Independent businesses in Ipswich affected by coronavirus may be eligible for a second phase of Discretionary Grants. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Not wearing a face mask in shops is an act of supreme selfishness

Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN