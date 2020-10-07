Ipswich good causes benefit from £63,000 in Covid-19 support grants

Ipswich Boxing Club is among the organisations to be successful in gaining grant funding for the Covid-19 relief efforts. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

Nearly £63,000 has been granted to good causes in Ipswich to help with the Covid-19 relief efforts – but projects in the town can still access cash.

ActivLives better balance sessions have re-started. Picture: ACTIVLIVES ActivLives better balance sessions have re-started. Picture: ACTIVLIVES

Ipswich Borough Council in July announced a £131,000 pot for charities, community groups and projects to bid for through the council’s five area committees, specifically on projects which were helping deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the first meetings of the five area committees since the fund was announced, 26 bids have successfully received cash totalling £62,720.16.

Councillor Sophie Meudec, portfolio holder for communities, said: “I am pleased that area committees for all over the town were able to fund local groups who are well placed to know how best to help their communities cope with Covid.

“From providing debt advice at Citizens Advice to those who now have a lower income through to supporting one-to-one advice to isolated young people, I have been impressed by the range of help that is provided by Ipswich’s voluntary sector and that we at the council were pleased to support.”

Councillor Sophie Meudec, portfolio holder for communities at Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC Councillor Sophie Meudec, portfolio holder for communities at Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC

The grants range from a couple of hundred pounds to several thousand across a range of different organisations, and are being used for measures both big and small.

Among the successful projects are Voices 4 Gainsborough Library (£750) to install a safety screen at the library cafe to enable it to open safely while the pandemic continues, and Citizens Advice which received £20,000 to provide much-needed specialist debt advice to those who are struggling financially having lost work.

The pot of money effectively replaces the usual area committee budgets for good causes to bid for, with a specific focus on Covid-19 recovery efforts for this year.

The council confirmed the remaining money in the individual committee pots is still available for groups to bid for, with the next round of bids coming forward to those committees at their meetings in November.

To find out more about the area committee funds, the criteria grants must meet and how to apply, visit the council website here.

The successful projects so far are:

South East

• Kinetic Science (£1,250) – Two-day Science in the Park event in Holywells Park

• Headway (£1,200) – Rehabilitation and care for adults with neurological conditions

• Ipswich Boxing Club (£1,000) – Support for certifications

• ActivLives (£283.64) – Sports equipment for re-started inclusive sport programme

• Voices 4 Gainsborough Library (£750) – Safety screen for the cafe

Central

• Ipswich Citizens Advice (£8,000) – Additional debt advice

• Suffolk Young People’s Health Project (4YP) (£2,600) – One-to-one drop-in support

• SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire (£1,500) – Support for transporting blood and donated breast milk

• Caribbean and African Community Health Support Forum (£765) – HOt meals for vulnerable people

• 8th Ipswich Girl Guides (£100) – Virtual camp for 25 guides

North West

• Whitton Youth Partnership (£4,900) – Support for youngsters’ skills programmes

• Castle Hill Community Centre (£3,000) – Support for Food Pantry foodbank

• BME Suffolk’s Youth Forum (£1,739) – Laptops and software for online sessions

• Dementia Action Alliance (£1,000) – Support for activity co-ordination

• ActivLives (£292) – Support to make activities Covid-secure

South West

• 4YP (£5,567.92) – One-to-one support for youngsters

• ActivLives (£602.78) – Additional sports equipment for sessions

• Kinetic Science (£2,499) – Boost for participation in STEM projects

• Ipswich Citizens Advice (£12,000) – Increased speciality debt advice

• Creative Computing Club (£3,800) – Support for online courses

• CACHSF (£535) – Hot meals for isolated people in community

• Ipswich Dementia Alliance (£2,000) – 15 weeks of co-ordinated activities

• Ipswich Support (£2,467.91) – Mutual aid activities including shopping for older people

North East

• Headway (£2,340) – Help for rehabilitation for those with neurological conditions

• 8th Ipswich Girl Guides (£60) – Virtual camp for 25 guides

• Ipswich Support (£2,467.91) – Mutual aid scheme support