Regeneration plans for Ipswich Debenhams building halted after retailer’s collapse

Ipswich Borough Council had been in discussions with the Debenhams building owner for a deal that could have kept the retailer in the town. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A key deal for the council to buy the Ipswich Debenhams unit in a bid to keep one of the town’s most prominent retail units in use had not been completed prior to Tuesday’s administration news, it has been confirmed.

Colin Kreidewolf from Ipswich Borough Council said it would asess options for the Debenhams unit. Picture: DAVID GARRAD Colin Kreidewolf from Ipswich Borough Council said it would asess options for the Debenhams unit. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

But Ipswich Borough Council chiefs have said they will continue to explore all options.

The 242-year-old retail chain, which had been in administration since April, on Tuesday announced the JD Sports bid for the brand had been withdrawn amid the collapse of parent company Arcadia.

Ipswich Borough Council had been working on a deal to buy the freehold of the Debenhams unit on the Cornhill, which would have seen Debenhams downscale to two floors totalling around 80,000 square feet, the top floor converted to a new use – possibly residential – and ambitions for a mid-size music venue in the unused basement.

But borough council bosses confirmed negotiations had not been completed prior to the announcement of the retailer’s collapse.

Debenhams has been a high street mainstay for decades. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Debenhams has been a high street mainstay for decades. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A spokesman said: “The council is sad to hear the Debenhams announcement today.

“We can confirm that we had been in negotiations to acquire the building occupied by Debenhams but that these faltered and have not been completed; we had also been in negotiations with Debenhams for a new lease and improvements to the store if the acquisition had gone ahead.

“Debenhams has played an important part in the retail offer in Ipswich and we remain committed to working with partners to support a vibrant retail sector in the town.”

The building is one of the most prominent retail spaces in the town, and Debenhams’ closure marks the latest bitter blow for the already-under-siege retail sector.

Colin Kreidewolf, the council’s economic development spokesman, said the authority would continue to look at options for the regeneration of that key site.

“We are still looking at options,” he confirmed.

“It’s a key site for the town, and to the extent that we can help within the current constraints I am sure we will look to do so, but it’s a difficult situation.

“Retail is in a very difficult situation and Covid has clearly exacerbated that situation.

“Stores have acquired additional costs in making them Covid-ready and the footfall is not there.”

Ipswich Vision chairman Terry Hunt called on town centre leaders to rally in finding a new use for it.

“That probably means mixed use with some residential, some office accommodation and perhaps some smaller retail units,” he added.

The council’s plans had been supported with a £1million government grant as part of the Towns Deal programme – a scheme which could unlock up to £25m for regeneration schemes in Ipswich. It is not yet clear if the council can renegotiate that grant to be used elsewhere, or use it any future bid for the store if a new proposal is viable.