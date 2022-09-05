News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Two Ipswich residents fined nearly £300 for throwing away cigarette butts

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:40 PM September 5, 2022
Westgate Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people have been fined for littering in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

Two Ipswich residents have had to pay nearly £300 each after being caught throwing away a cigarette butt.

The residents, one of Priory Heath and another who lives near Alexandra Park, were both recently prosecuted by Ipswich Borough Council for littering in the town centre.

They were fined £110 and a victim surcharge of £34, and were also ordered to pay costs of £150, bringing the total to £294 each.

Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Littering is an anti-social activity and also an expensive one here for both of those convicted.

"Don’t throw stuff away other than into a recycling or rubbish bin and with any cigarettes fully extinguished – or you may well see your money being thrown away in court as well.”

Ipswich Borough Council
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man died after a serious crash on the A12 at Marks Tey, near Colchester

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
land at Thurleston Lane, Whitton, Ipswich.

Planning

Plans for 10 glamping pods take next steps after successful appeal

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week

Suffolk Live News

Reopening of busy Ipswich road delayed as works extended

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon