Two Ipswich residents fined nearly £300 for throwing away cigarette butts

Two people have been fined for littering in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

Two Ipswich residents have had to pay nearly £300 each after being caught throwing away a cigarette butt.

The residents, one of Priory Heath and another who lives near Alexandra Park, were both recently prosecuted by Ipswich Borough Council for littering in the town centre.

They were fined £110 and a victim surcharge of £34, and were also ordered to pay costs of £150, bringing the total to £294 each.

Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “Littering is an anti-social activity and also an expensive one here for both of those convicted.

"Don’t throw stuff away other than into a recycling or rubbish bin and with any cigarettes fully extinguished – or you may well see your money being thrown away in court as well.”