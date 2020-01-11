Free pop-up arcade a hit in Ipswich town centre

Tyler-Jai enjoying the buzz wire on Saturday Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

More than a thousand visitors descended on the Cornhill in Ipswich on Saturday for a free arcade games event as part of an initiative to bring people back into the town centre.

The Outdoor Winter Arcade saw queues all day as people lined up to use the machines Picture: ELLA WILKINSON The Outdoor Winter Arcade saw queues all day as people lined up to use the machines Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The Outdoor Winter Arcade, arranged by Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central, saw many classic games and attractions set up - including whack-a-mole, a virtual reality rollercoaster and a snowboard simulator.

Craig Lannigan, events programme manager at Ipswich Borough Council, estimated that around 1,500 people had visited the pop-up arcade on Saturday.

Mr Lannigan also confirmed the council are committed to bringing "quality events" to Ipswich town centre on a regular basis.

Nathan was one of many visitors to the pop-up arcade Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Nathan was one of many visitors to the pop-up arcade Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

He said: "There was somebody on each of the machines all day.

"The event is all to do with the redevelopment of the Cornhill, showcasing the versatility of the space. Something like this really engages with both children and adults."

Mark Schueler, whose children Alfie and Ozzy enjoyed trying out the arcade machines, said: "It's great to be able to take the kids out to something free like this."