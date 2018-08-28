Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dress code introduced for Ipswich taxi drivers – here’s what they can and can’t wear

PUBLISHED: 11:49 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:37 05 December 2018

Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

A dress code has been introduced for cab drivers in Ipswich in a bid to present a “professional image” of licensed drivers in town.

Ipswich Borough Council’s licensing and regulatory committee met on November 29, where it approved a series of updates to its licence for taxi and private hire vehicles.

Among them was a proposal to introduce a dress code to make sure drivers were wearing acceptable clothes, and have a consistent image across the town.

The report said: “The purpose of a driver’s dress code is to seek a standard of dress that provides a positive image of the hackney carriage and private hire trade in Ipswich to enhance a professional image of licensed drivers and ensure that public and driver safety is not compromised.”

The council said that most drivers already dressed appropriately, but acknowledged there had been “varying standards” until now.

Councillor Stephen Connelly, chairman of the Ipswich Borough Council licensing committee said it made Councillor Stephen Connelly, chairman of the Ipswich Borough Council licensing committee said it made "commercial sense" for a dress code Picture: IBC

Councillor Stephen Connelly, chairman of the licensing and regulatory committee, said: “We are proud to have the best trained taxi and private hire drivers in the county and continue to work to ensure that they are recognised as such. The vast majority already dress smartly and we want to regularise the situation for everyone to ensure customer confidence.

“Dressing smartly makes good commercial sense and several companies already have their own dress code.”

The code requires drivers to wear clean clothes, with men wearing trousers or knee length shorts and shirt, while women are required to wear trousers, knee-length skirt or dress and a shirt or blouse.

It bans drivers from wearing clothes that are ripped, contain offensive graphics, sportswear, sandals or flip-flops or hoodies.

Kelvin Suffolk, an Ipswich taxi driver of 16 years, said: “Won’t affect me, I apply to what they want anyway. I don’t smell, I don’t wear any slogans or anything open so I wouldn’t have a problem with it anyway.”

A retired cabbie of 30 years, Peter, added: “I think that they should be respectfully dressed with a clean appearance but I don’t think they should be told what they can and can’t wear.

“There used to be a dress code of no jeans, a shirt with a collar and trousers but that’s all relaxed now. I think it’s going to be difficult to uphold, especially with different religions.”

Other measures passed included all drivers being registered with the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) update service for updated checks, a certificate of good conduct being required for drivers not born in the UK who moved to the country after the age of 10, a code of conduct and new drivers being issued both a hackney carriage and private hire licence.

Topic Tags:

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

34 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

26 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

41 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

42 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Dress code introduced for Ipswich taxi drivers – here’s what they can and can’t wear

11:49 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A dress code has been introduced for cab drivers in Ipswich in a bid to present a “professional image” of licensed drivers in town.

Man admits child porn images offences

05:30 Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich man who admitted downloading indecent images of children will be sentenced later this month.

Join In Christmas jumpers at the ready! Wear yours, raise money and get festive

38 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Buy a Christmas jumper from Primark and you will help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Christmas jumper season is almost upon us which means it’s nearly time to support those in need and look totally festive at the same time.

BAFTA award-winning animators visit college students

49 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Award-winning animator Jim Le Fevre with organiser and teacher Ross Barrett Picture: JOHN NICE

Students in Ipswich were given a masterclass in a visit from BAFTA-winning animator Jim Le Fevre.

Man faces trial for museum exhibits theft

07:30 Jane Hunt
Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man accused of stealing almost £22,000 worth of artefacts – some considered irreplaceable – from Stowmarket’s Museum of East Anglian Life will stand trial next year.

Most read

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide