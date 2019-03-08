E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Taxi drivers' licences suspended over serious incidents

PUBLISHED: 05:13 09 August 2019

Two Ipswich private hire drivers have been investigated. Picture: ARCHANT

Two Ipswich cab drivers have had their licences suspended as a result of separate serious incidents.

Decision notices published on Ipswich Borough Council's website revealed the council suspended one private hire licence as a result of allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile a combined hackney carriage and private hire licence was revoked altogether while a police investigation was underway on a different matter.

According to the council, the private hire vehicle driver was suspended due to "two allegations of inappropriate conversations with females".

The other is a licensed hackney carriage and private hire driver who is "the subject of a police investigation for a serious offence" and has had their licence revoked entirely.

A council spokeswoman said: "The council places public safety at the forefront of any taxi and private hire licensing matters.

"It would be inappropriate to comment on the licence revocation where the matter is being investigated by the police but the allegation was not made in relation to their work as a licensed driver.

"In the case of the licence suspension, the driver appeared at the hackney carriage and private hire enforcement sub-committee because of allegations that he had offended passengers by questioning their gender and relationship status.

"All taxi and private hire drivers are expected to act in a civil and orderly manner, which includes having appropriate conversations with passengers that do not cause offence.

"The sub-committee suspended the driver's licence whilst the driver goes for re-training."

The spokeswoman confirmed that police were not involved with the suspended licence, as the alleged comments were not a criminal offence.

Both licence decisions were made by council officers, with the decision on the allegations of inappropriate comments having been made on July 9, while the licence revoked for the police matter was determined on July 7.

It has not been made clear what offence the police matter is investigating, although the council confirmed it was not something that was related to their work as a licensed driver.

The names of both drivers have not been published.

