Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

County council tax rises wipe out previous freezes, claims Ipswich council leader

PUBLISHED: 14:31 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 03 February 2019

You pay for less and get more when it comes to council tax in Ipswich, claims David Ellesmere Picture: ARCHANT

You pay for less and get more when it comes to council tax in Ipswich, claims David Ellesmere Picture: ARCHANT

The recent Centre for Cities study confirms what we all knew – that areas like Ipswich have been hit hardest by Government funding cuts, writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

Ipswich Borough Council now receives around £8m less each year in real terms than it did in 2010.

This is the context in which councils across the country are deciding their budgets for the year ahead.

Not all of them are going about it in the same way though.

Conservative councils spent years trying to court votes by freezing council tax. At a time when Government funding was being cut and inflation and demand were rising, this was economic madness.

They are now reaping the whirlwind. Councils like Suffolk County Council are having to hike council tax at a faster rate, wiping out any benefit of previous freezes.

This year the weekly council tax increase for an average Ipswich property will be 16p from Labour-run Ipswich Borough Council, 36p from the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner and a whopping 74p from Conservative-run Suffolk County Council.

That is only half the story. Ipswich Borough Council is keeping council tax down while protecting and improving frontline services. Suffolk County Council is not only jacking up council tax further and faster, it is also cutting services at the same time.

Labour’s budget for Ipswich will not result in any cuts to services over the coming year. We can keep brown bins free of charge. Bus services that were threatened will remain protected. Grants to charities and community groups will not be cut.

Next week I will detail some of the services we will be improving.

What a contrast to Conservative-run Suffolk. £2m will be cut from services for people with learning disabilities and autism. £8m from adult social care. Funding to Suffolk’s Citizens’ Advice Bureaux will be axed completely in two years. Rural bus services will see further cuts. Street lights will be turned off for even longer. Grass verges will be cut less often. Road signs won’t be cleaned and road markings won’t be renewed when worn out.

The message is clear. With Labour councils you pay less and get more. With Tory councils you pay more and get less.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Second archaeological dig delays town centre housing development by a year

Work on the former Archant office site in Lower Brook Street has come to a halt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Light aircraft comes down near landing strip

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

County council tax rises wipe out previous freezes, claims Ipswich council leader

You pay for less and get more when it comes to council tax in Ipswich, claims David Ellesmere Picture: ARCHANT

Spotlight on the Felixstowe parkrun: freezing conditions fail to deter parkrunners

Runners make their way along the flat 5K course on Felixstowe seafront during Saturday's Felixstowe parkrun. Picture: FELIXSTOWE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Super Seasiders march on with another big home victory, this time over Heybridge

CELEBRATION: Seasiders teammates congratulate Josh Kerridge (centre) after giving the home team a two goal cushion midway through the first half. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists