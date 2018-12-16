Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

16 December, 2018 - 14:45
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

Archant

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

The old political saying “a week is a long time in politics” has never been truer.

Last week we saw Theresa May cancel the vote on her Brexit deal because she knew it would be defeated.

We saw her own MPs call for a vote of no confidence in her.

We saw her survive that vote but desperately weakened.

We saw her shambolic appeal to EU leaders to help her out being humiliatingly rebuffed.

But at the end of all this we are still no nearer to knowing how, or even whether, we are going to leave the EU.

Among MPs there are advocates for many different outcomes - Theresa May’s deal, no deal, staying in the EU, a general election or a second referendum.

None of these outcomes can command a majority in Parliament but, because all of them are possible at the moment, no-one has to consider what their second-best option might be.

The one outcome there is probably a majority for among MPs is to stop us leaving the EU without a deal. But that is exactly what is going to happen by default if MPs can’t agree on an alternative.

Voting down Theresa May’s deal would break this Parliamentary logjam. It would start the process of other outcomes being put to the vote until one is agreed on.

It would be messy but should arrive at a conclusion.

The problem is that Theresa May’s strategy appears to be to delay a vote as long as possible in the hope that enough MPs who fear a no deal Brexit will hold their noses and vote for her deal.

This is deeply irresponsible.

It dramatically reduces the time Parliament has to decide its preferred outcome and increases the possibility of us crashing out of the EU by accident.

Even if her plan succeeds, the manner in which she got the deal through will be a festering source of discontent among both Brexiteers and Remainers for years to come.

Theresa May is taking decisions based on ensuring her own day-to-day survival rather than what is in the national interest.

I fear we are all going to suffer the consequences of this.

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

33 minutes ago David Ellesmere
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

11:34 Richard Cornwell
Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Opinion ‘We’ve seen parcels stolen from doorsteps’ - top police officer’s warning to protect Christmas presents from thieves

11:06 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk police chief constable GARETH WILSON looks at the highs and lows of policing at Christmas - and how you can prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime during the festive season.

Could you help Blue finally find a home?

09:58 Jake Foxford
Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Community Hero Rosemary organises fun schedule for young people

09:57 Jake Foxford
Amy Stagg and Sharon Harkin, EoE Co-Op's community engagement managers, with community hero Rosemary Diplock, centre Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO OP

The Shotley peninsula community is at its best when it’s working together, says this week’s community hero Rosemary Diplock.

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

07:30 Paul Geater
The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The number of people visiting Ipswich Cornhill has increased significantly since refurbishment work finished at the start of November, according to new measuring devices in the town centre.

New leisure park will help Colchester town centre business too, says MP

11:30 Jake Foxford
The sports complex will contain a host facilities including a cycling track, with the grounds containing dedicated fields for a number of different sports Picture: TURNSTONE ESTATES/CMP ARCHITECTS

Colchester’s latest development beyond the A12 can coexist with the town centre without competing - says the town’s MP.

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

05:30 Amy Gibbons
HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New data has revealed a number of major faults at abattoirs and cutting plants across the county – highlighting serious issues with contamination, food safety and animal suffering.

Community club founder fighting loneliness crowned Community Hero

09:59 Jake Foxford
Val Mann, sat behind the umbrella, with some of her club members. Working from her right around the table are Janet Mayhew, Gill Churchyard, Doreen Baxter and Sandy, Mrs Mann's sister. Picture: VAL MANN

After she lost her parents 30 years ago, Val Mann was faced with the pain of living with loneliness and depression.

Most read

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Five festive nail designs you will wish you had

The full festive works featuring Christmas trees, reindeers, and Father Christmas. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT

Video A teenager who sent bomb threats is among those jailed this week

Take a look at what has been happing in East Anglian courts in the last 10 days. Pictured - George Duke-Cohan. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide