Council to light up Ipswich Town Hall in memory of George Floyd

PUBLISHED: 16:44 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 05 June 2020

Ipswich Town Hall will be lit up purple tonight as a mark of solidarity and respect for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Borough Council is to light Ipswich Town Hall purple tonight in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The council we be joining local authorities across the county in paying their respects to George Floyd, whose death on May 25 sparked international condemnation and brought black and ethnic minority civil rights issues to the forefront of American politics.

A tweet from the council said: “We are lighting the Town Hall purple tonight in memory of George Floyd whose death in the USA has prompted global outrage.

“Ipswich joins councils across the UK in expressing solidarity with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities around the world.”

MORE: Ipswich Black Lives Matter protest changes location

A Black Lives Matter protest, adhering to social distancing guidelines, is due to take place in the town’s Christchurch Park on Saturday, June 6 at 2pm.

Dental nurse Sheila Barbosa, who has organised the Ipswich protest, said: “The protest is against racism and we want to be able to walk free – black people want to be free.

“We should all be doing this, we should come together as people for the good of the human race.”

The event was initially set to take place on the Cornhill, but was moved to ensure safer social distancing – with those attending asked to wear face coverings or masks.



