First look at plans for new Portman Road multi-storey car park

Indicative images of what the new Portman Road multi-storey car park could look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL KLH ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Plans for a new multi-storey car park in Ipswich town centre for nearly 750 cars have been submitted.

Indicative images of what the new Portman Road multi-storey car park could look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Indicative images of what the new Portman Road multi-storey car park could look like. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS/IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

The long-awaited plans for the car park in Portman Road have been drawn up by Ipswich Borough Council and were filed last week, and propose the construction of a seven-floor multi-storey on a portion of land directly behind AXA insurance.

According to the application, it will create 749 spaces, and help facilitate multi-million pound long term plans to regenerate the area with a hotel and offices.

A borough council spokesman said: “We have been working on this proposal for some months and are now ready to apply for outline planning permission to construct a multi-storey car park on part of the site of our existing Portman Road car park.

“The proposals also include a significant new area of public realm next to the car park as a link between it, the town centre and the football club.

The site of the former Drum and Monkey pub could be turned into a hotel. Picture: PAUL GEATER The site of the former Drum and Monkey pub could be turned into a hotel. Picture: PAUL GEATER

“The application will be determined by the planning and development committee in the summer.

“If we do get planning permission we will be in a place to proceed with the project when the time is right and if that would aid the economic recovery of the town.

“If the project does progress it is not anticipated that work would start on site before 2021.”

Portman Road Car Park, which is to be developed with a new multi-storey behind the tall Axa building. Picture: PAUL GEATER Portman Road Car Park, which is to be developed with a new multi-storey behind the tall Axa building. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The council already owns most of the car parks in Portman Road, including both of the smaller ones opposite the football club shop, and the small car park directly behind Archant’s offices.

Linked to that is a £7million transformation of Princes Street into a business corridor.

The old Drum and Monkey pub has already been demolished and is being used as a temporary car park to bring in some income, but is widely expected to be developed into a hotel.

Travelodge has been linked with the site after confirming it was planning to announce a new hotel near the railway station and town centre, although that was prior to the Covid-19 crisis and to date has not been confirmed.

The former garages are boarded up in Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT The former garages are boarded up in Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Avanti Autos and Aspire Cars, which were tenants at the two garages next door to the Drum and Monkey site, vacated their premises shortly before Christmas as those buildings are due to be demolished to make way, it is understood, for offices.

It is not yet clear how the coronavirus pandemic will alter or delay any of those plans presently.

According to the council, the new multi-storey will make up for those spaces lost in the temporary car parks when development on those sites begin.