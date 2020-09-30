Which Ipswich car park has been called ‘an embarrassment’ by councillors?

Ipswich Borough Council said it wanted a regeneration plan for the NCP car park in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN ARchant

An eyesore town centre car park has been dubbed “an embarrassment” for Ipswich by councillors, prompting fresh talks to begin on regenerating the area.

Ipswich borough councillor Oliver Holmes said the people of Ipswich deserved better than the Tacket Street car park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich borough councillor Oliver Holmes said the people of Ipswich deserved better than the Tacket Street car park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Borough Council’s planning committee last week approved a fresh application by NCP to extend the use of the large Tacket Street car park for a further two years.

Despite having been a car park for nearly 50 years, it has been operating on temporary planning permissions, and councillors have now said they want to see regeneration plans come forward in the future.

Councillor Oliver Holmes said: “There have been countless booms and busts in all this time and in all that 50 year period there has been no development on that site.

“Ipswich residents all have a pride in our town and this site continues to be an embarrassment.

IPswich Borough Council's planning portfolio holder, Carole Jones, said there was no planning policy that could enforce development on the Tacket Street NCP car park site. Picture: ARCHANT IPswich Borough Council's planning portfolio holder, Carole Jones, said there was no planning policy that could enforce development on the Tacket Street NCP car park site. Picture: ARCHANT

“We deserve better than this for Ipswich.”

Among the concerns raised were the rubbish problems in the area, a lack of electric vehicle charging points, the impacts on the nearby local businesses and the high price of parking there.

Planning officers said its location in the town centre meant it would benefit from regeneration, but there was no obligation for the landowners to do so.

Tacket Street car park, Ipswich, has had its use extended for a further two years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tacket Street car park, Ipswich, has had its use extended for a further two years. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

However, the council confirmed it would begin discussions with the landowners to see what can happen for the future.

Councillor Carole Jones, portfolio holder for planning said: “This is a huge private company and there is nothing in national or local planning policy that makes it easy for councils and local planning authorities to enforce or compel the development we would like to see, otherwise it would have happened at any point over the last 50 years.”

Councillor Sandra Gage said she would like to see it used for retail or hospitality space on the ground floor with affordable homes above.

But she expressed fears that would not happen because “this location is such a lucrative area for a private car park company to continue running it as a car park”.

Councillor Sandra Gage said retail and hospitality businesses with affordable flats above would be a better use for the Tacket Street site. Picture: IBC Councillor Sandra Gage said retail and hospitality businesses with affordable flats above would be a better use for the Tacket Street site. Picture: IBC

The car park currently accommodates 255 vehicles, including four electric vehicles, 19 disabled spaces and 10 motorcycle or moped spots.

A spokesman from NCP declined to comment.