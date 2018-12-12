Noisy neighbour’s bill for blaring David Dickinson not ‘cheap as chips’

A combination of Dickinson's Real Deal and The Killers being played at loud volume has landed an Ipswich man with a bill of more than £2,000

An Ipswich man who breached a noise abatement notice by loudly playing music and television has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 following prosecution by the borough council.

Equipment seized from the home of Elhadi Zaidi, in Wilberforce Street, Ipswich Picture: IBC Equipment seized from the home of Elhadi Zaidi, in Wilberforce Street, Ipswich Picture: IBC

The first complaint about Elhadi Zaidi was made in May, when an enforcement officer heard loud music from his home in Wilberforce Street.

The 47-year-old was sent a letter advising him the council was investigating – but the next day, a neighbour reported the sound of loud music.

An enforcement officer attended the address and discovered Zaidi shouting and playing Human by The Killers with a thumping beat.

On the same day, Zaidi was served a noise abatement notice under Section 80 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The notice was accompanied by a letter informing the recipient that any breach would result in prosecution and possible seizure of equipment.

A few days later, another enforcement officer witnessed a breach of the notice and another letter was sent.

It was followed a week later by another complaint, when a visiting officer heard more loud music – this time, The Killers’ 2004 hit Somebody Told Me – and television programme, Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) applied for a warrant, granted by magistrates in June, for entry to the address and seizure of music equipment.

Forcible entry was made six days later, when a television, sound system and speakers were seized. The officers judged so many speakers in a small area to be excessive.

On Tuesday, the case was heard by Ipswich magistrates and Zaidi was found guilty, in his absence, of two breaches by failing to exercise control over the levels of amplified sound coming from his property, so as to ensure nuisance was not caused to the occupants of neighbouring properties.

He was fined £660 for each breach and ordered to pay £977 costs and a £66 victim surcharge – a total of £2,363.

An IBC spokesman said after the case: “We will not tolerate the disruption of people’s lives by inconsiderate playing of loud music.

“These repeated breaches of a noise abatement notice have cost the defendant more than £2,000.

“We hope this sends a powerful message.”