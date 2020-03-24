Ipswich permit holders to be allowed use of council car parks

Ipswich Borough Council has announced permit holders will be allowed free use of certain council-run car parks during the coronavirus crisis Picture: JASON NOBLE Archant

Holders of resident parking permits in Ipswich are to be allowed to use certain council-run car parks in a bid to ease on-street parking issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Borough Council said the decision, made on Tuesday, March 24, was taken due to more people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: What does Suffolk look like on lockdown?

As part of the new scheme, permit holders will be able to park their cars indefinitely – without displaying a ticket – at the following car parks:

Zone 1 permit-holders can park in the Regent (bottom of Woodbridge Road), Fore Street and the Upper Orwell Street South (formerly Upper Barclay Street) car parks.

Zone 2 permit-holders can park in William Street (next to Crown Pools) and the Norwich Road Shoppers car park.

Zone 3 permit-holders can park in Smart Street, Bond Street and Upper Orwell South car parks.

Zone 4 permit-holders can park in the council’s Portman Road car parks.

MORE: See all of our coronavirus coverage here

Those using the scheme must ensure their vehicle’s registration matches that on the permit.

Permit holders have been told to expect an email from the council with further information.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest Suffolk coronavirus updates