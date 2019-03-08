Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Brand new Ipswich park unveiled after six-figure investment

PUBLISHED: 16:28 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 26 July 2019

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A redeveloped Ipswich park which has benefitted from a six-figure investment has opened a week ahead of schedule.

Work begins stripping out the old play equipment in Jubilee Park as part of a six-figure revamp by Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: JASON NOBLEWork begins stripping out the old play equipment in Jubilee Park as part of a six-figure revamp by Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Jubilee Park, which has now been renamed Maple Park, was officially re-opened on Friday after around eight weeks of work.

It received a six-figure sum from Ipswich Borough Council for work to strip out the old equipment, and install brand new play equipment, a sports area and outdoor gym equipment.

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The space has been opened up and primary school children contributed poster panels around the edge.

On Friday, excited youngsters took to their new park for the first time to enjoy the fresh equipment.

The ribbon cutting for the new Maple Park in Ipswich. Picture: JASON NOBLEThe ribbon cutting for the new Maple Park in Ipswich. Picture: JASON NOBLE

Carole Jones, Westgate ward councillor at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "It is wonderful because it is a transformation.

"It was broken, it was vandalised, it was miserable and it was misused and now we are starting again.

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

"It's a new park, we wanted a new name. Jubilee Park hasn't always got great associations, so it is a new start, new name, new park."

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The park has been named after the two large maple trees which stand at its edge.

The council worked alongside children and families in the community on the designs, describing it as its most ambitious park renovation to date.

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Lisa Stannard, operations manager for parks and cemeteries has overseen the makeover. She said: "I think it's a vital part of the community.

"This has been a labour of love, and I think it's become the new heart. The kids have done the drawings, they have helped with the equipment and there are no dark corners."

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The plan had been for the park to open in August, but workers were able to finish it more than a week early so that it would be available to youngsters the same week as they broke up from school for the summer.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin added: "It's absolutely fantastic, what a beautiful way of setting up a recreation area like this.

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

"It will help to bring the children together, help to bring the parents together and provide a good focal point."

The project represents significant investment in one of the most deprived areas of Ipswich, and follows work in recent years with other parks in the town.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

CCTV image released as police appeal for witnesses over bid to kidnap toddler

Do you recognise this woman? Officers would like to speak to her in connection with an attempted toddler kidnapping Picture: BTP

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

How do you tell if your child is struggling with their mental health or developing an eating disorder?

Beth Mosley has been working with pupils at Thurston Community College Picture: NHS

Farming feature: UK potato growers ‘very worried’ as homegrown crop shortage looms

James Foskett of James Foskett Farms Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists