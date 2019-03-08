Video

Brand new Ipswich park unveiled after six-figure investment

The official opening of Maple Park in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A redeveloped Ipswich park which has benefitted from a six-figure investment has opened a week ahead of schedule.

Jubilee Park, which has now been renamed Maple Park, was officially re-opened on Friday after around eight weeks of work.

It received a six-figure sum from Ipswich Borough Council for work to strip out the old equipment, and install brand new play equipment, a sports area and outdoor gym equipment.

The space has been opened up and primary school children contributed poster panels around the edge.

On Friday, excited youngsters took to their new park for the first time to enjoy the fresh equipment.

Carole Jones, Westgate ward councillor at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "It is wonderful because it is a transformation.

"It was broken, it was vandalised, it was miserable and it was misused and now we are starting again.

"It's a new park, we wanted a new name. Jubilee Park hasn't always got great associations, so it is a new start, new name, new park."

The park has been named after the two large maple trees which stand at its edge.

The council worked alongside children and families in the community on the designs, describing it as its most ambitious park renovation to date.

Lisa Stannard, operations manager for parks and cemeteries has overseen the makeover. She said: "I think it's a vital part of the community.

"This has been a labour of love, and I think it's become the new heart. The kids have done the drawings, they have helped with the equipment and there are no dark corners."

The plan had been for the park to open in August, but workers were able to finish it more than a week early so that it would be available to youngsters the same week as they broke up from school for the summer.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin added: "It's absolutely fantastic, what a beautiful way of setting up a recreation area like this.

"It will help to bring the children together, help to bring the parents together and provide a good focal point."

The project represents significant investment in one of the most deprived areas of Ipswich, and follows work in recent years with other parks in the town.