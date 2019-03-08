Warning - avoid council tax scam texts, people told

Ipswich residents are being warned not to reply to fraudulent text messages claiming to officer council tax refunds.

According to Ipswich Borough Council, taxpayers have been receiving text messages claiming to be from the local authority, offering refunds on their council tax.

This is not the first time this scam has been seen in the town, having previously been highlighted in July this year. In Colchester, the council reported crimes like these to be on the rise.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "This is a scam and people should not reply or go to the website. Ipswich Borough Council, and its partners in the Shared Revenues Partnership (Babergh and Mid Suffolk), do not send texts like this.

"Please ignore them and do not share your bank account details.

"We would like to thank the resident for getting in touch so we can send out a warning. Scammers often use new ways to cheat people out of their money."

Those affected by fraud should contact police on 101, or the Action Fraud team on 0300 123 2040.