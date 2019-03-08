Heavy Showers

Ipswich to get 20,000 free iCards for youngsters this summer

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 June 2019

Hundreds of sports events are being laid on in Ipswich during the school summer holidays which children can use their free iCards on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of sports events are being laid on in Ipswich during the school summer holidays which children can use their free iCards on. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 20,000 free cards are to be given to Ipswich youngsters this summer, allowing access to sports facilities over the school holidays.

Jumpers for Goalposts football sessions are amnog the popular part of Ipswich Borough Council's summer sports programme. Picture: PHIL MORLEYJumpers for Goalposts football sessions are amnog the popular part of Ipswich Borough Council's summer sports programme. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Last year Ipswich Borough Council issued the free iCards to thousands of school aged children in a bid to keep them healthy, occupied and away from gang activity during the six week summer holidays.

The scheme, which cost £100,000 last year, resulted in nearly 13,000 sign-ups, 18,501 visits to Crown Pools and nearly 7,000 gym visits.

It gives youngsters aged 5-16 access to more than 400 sessions, including swimming, archery, football, basketball, keep-fit events and roller-skating at council run gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres.

Councillor Bryony Rudkin, Labour portfolio-holder for sport at the council, said: "We are unveiling our summer holiday sport and leisure programme today, with a wide range of activities to suit all tastes.

Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder Bryony Rudkin said it gave parents confidence that their children were keeping safe this summer. Picture: SU ANDERSONIpswich Borough Council portfolio holder Bryony Rudkin said it gave parents confidence that their children were keeping safe this summer. Picture: SU ANDERSON

"We are putting on hundreds of events at our sports facilities and free activities in the community and are repeating our free summer holiday iCard offer to local children.

"This is good news for parents and families, too, as they can be confident their youngsters are occupied safely throughout the long school break."

The council confirmed in December it was looking at ways it could roll out the scheme for 2019, following the success of it last year.

Youngsters in Ipswich will get a free iCard for the duration of the six week holidays Picture: JASON NOBLEYoungsters in Ipswich will get a free iCard for the duration of the six week holidays Picture: JASON NOBLE

The cards are able to be used from July 25, with online booking for sessions opening from July 18.

Those who received a free card last year and are still eligible will be contacted to inform them their cards are still able to be used, while those eligible for the first time can sign up on the website.

Ian Fisher, leader of the opposition Conservative group at the council, said his group was in favour of the promotion last year, but wanted some of the issues such as anti-social behaviour from a huge influx from visitors to Crown Pools to be addressed.

It comes as part of the council's summer activity programme which includes a host of headline events such as Ipswich Music Day and Ipswich Maritime Festival.

The free iCards follow the success of the scheme in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe free iCards follow the success of the scheme in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There will also be dozens of family friendly events happening across the town's parks, Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Museum and other locations.

To apply and find out more visit the website here.

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Firefighters battling barn blaze outside Ipswich

Seven fire crews headed to a fire at a remote farm in Akenham, outside Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

