Warm banks at the heart of cost-of-living support

Opinion

The cost of living is on everyone’s lips. Prices are up, dependency on food banks is up and fears for the future are up.

It’s a sad state of affairs that in the sixth richest country in the world, people are having to choose whether to heat or eat. A sad indictment of 12 years of Conservative government.

Labour-run Ipswich Borough Council recognises that the national cost-of-living crisis is hitting - and will continue to hit - many Ipswich residents hard.

Cllr Neil Macdonald - Credit: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

The crisis stems from a combination of global events and UK Government incompetence, neither of which the council can influence. However, we can take steps to help residents to deal with some of the impacts and have developed a “Cost-of-Living Charter” setting out how we plan to support residents, particularly over the forthcoming winter.

The immediate practical help will be the introduction of “warm banks” at council facilities this winter. I saw Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, call for this back in the summer. These warm banks will provide warmth – a basic human need – for free to people who are worried about the cost of heating their homes, a safe place to spend time with access to a hot drink with a microwave, Wi-Fi, charging points and some activities to pass the day. In addition, warm showers are available at the warm banks in sports centres for a £1 fee.

The council’s warm banks will use spaces in buildings which would normally be heated but underused during the day, such as the community rooms in sports centres. Council staff, with some of our wonderful volunteers, will be present in the rooms. They are ready to open and we are monitoring the weather forecast as we intend opening the service when the maximum daytime temperature falls below 15 degrees.

I am sure they will be welcomed by many residents.

World Homeless Day

I was delighted to help organise the recent World Homeless Day event on the Cornhill. About a dozen local organisations came together to share their services, experiences and successes on working with people who are sleeping rough, homeless or at risk of losing their home.

The government has cut the amount of money Ipswich has to tackle rough sleeping - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The cost-of-living crisis is leading to more people sleeping rough. In April, 17 individuals were found sleeping rough for at least one night. In September, the number was 32.

Against this background, the Government has actually cut the amount of money it provides to tackle rough sleeping in Ipswich by £180,000. This is before any cuts resulting from Liz Truss’s disastrous “mini” Budget.

We are using this funding to provide outreach workers, emergency beds, support workers and a dedicated mental health nurse. Clearly, more hard work is ahead as the Conservatives' cost-of-living crisis bites and financial pressure turns into evictions or increases in mental health problems.

World Mental Health Day

Many people sleeping rough suffer from mental health problems and October 10 was also World Mental Health Day. I thought it was important to attend the march and rally through Ipswich town centre, demanding better mental health services, and remembering those who have been so badly failed by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which is the worst-performing mental health trust in England.

Jack Abbott, Labour and Co-operative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The mood was summed up by Labour parliamentary candidate Jack Abbott: “We marched to demand better mental health services for Ipswich. We marched to remember those who have lost their lives. No more broken promises. No more false dawns. People have suffered for too long. The time is up for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.”

We must see a public inquiry to deliver justice to bereaved families and there must be direct intervention by the Government. The trust must be broken up and rebuilt, from the bottom up, working with staff, patients, relatives and community and voluntary organisations. It is the only way to start moving forward.

Now that Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey is Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary there can be no excuse for this not to happen.

Ipswich Borough Council Warm Bank sites and Opening Hours

Town Hall

Mon to Sat - 10am to 5pm





Reg Driver Centre (Christchurch Park)

7 days a week – 8:30am to 4pm





Ransomes Sports Pavilion, Sidegate Avenue

Mon - Fri 8.30am – 6pm

Not available on weekends due to football fixtures.





Gainsborough Sports Centre

Mon – Fri 8.30am – 7pm

Sat 8.30am – 12pm (1-5.30pm pre-booked children’s parties)

Sun 8.30am – 5.30pm





Whitton Sports Centre

Mon to Fri 8:30am - 7pm

Sat 1pm - 5:30pm (morning for pre-booked children’s parties)

Sun 8:30am - 5:30pm







