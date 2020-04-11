E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich play centre on the brink after closing during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 11 April 2020

Bounce opened in September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bounce opened in September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The boss of an Ipswich play centre is warning that its future could be in doubt if it isn’t given extra support by its landlord – a company owned by the borough council.

Ipswich Mayor Sarah Barber opened Bounce in September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWNIpswich Mayor Sarah Barber opened Bounce in September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bounce trampoline and Billy Beez play centre opened its doors on the Anglia Retail Park in September 2017 in part of the unit that was previously occupied by B&Q. There are other Bounce centres in Milton Keynes and Peterborough.

However area operations manager Graham Baker has warned that the centre had found business was slow – but it looked to be doing better until the coronavirus crisis hit.

He said: “We had a slow start in terms of success in our first couple of years but momentum was changing in the first half of this year until Covid 19 crippled the retail and leisure industry.

“During the past two years we have experienced difficult times in terms of performance and have been in constant communications with the landlord to seek assistance and support. When the Government asked us to close our business due to the effects of the Coronavirus we, of course, complied immediately.

“We were hoping to then get some support from our landlords to help us through these unprecedented times (as has happened with our landlords at our other two sites). Instead they sent us a ‘Notice of Withdrawal’ informing us that due to non-payment they will be withdrawing £159,000 from our deposit as payment for upcoming rent.

“Although they are within their rights in terms of the lease terms and conditions I think it is very disappointing and unacceptable in the way they have handled this case.

“The reality is such that we will more than likely be forced into administration as a consequence jobs will be lost, not to mention the goodwill and the loss of an essential leisure facility so vital to the Ipswich-based community.”

Anglia Retail Park is one of several sites across the area owned by Ipswich Borough Assets, the company set up by the council to buy commercial property to provide a regular income to the authority. It is understood that officials from IBA have been talking regularly to operators of Bounce and Billy Beez. A spokesman said: “We have contacted our tenants about any rent arrears they may have.”

Most Read

Patient in 20s among latest patients to die after contracting coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of ESNEFT, confirmed the deaths of the coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

