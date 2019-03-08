E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Popular Ipswich paddling pool to remain OPEN for three more weeks

PUBLISHED: 15:15 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 05 September 2019

Harvey enjoying the paddling pool at Bourne Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

There is still time to make a splash this summer as Bourne Park's paddling pool will remain open until the end of the month.

The parks team at Ipswich Borough Council had initially announced that the water feature would close for the winter months on Sunday, September 8.

However, due to popular demand and requests on social media, organisers are extending its opening and it will now close on Sunday, September 29.

In a post on their Facebook, Ipswich Borough Council said: "Now the summer holidays are over, it's nearly time to drain the paddling pool at Bourne Park.

"After all your requests to keep Bourne Park paddling pool open for longer, the Parks team have decided to extend its opening."

Reacting to the news, Jodie Nichols said: "We definitely need to go before it closes."

Kristina Thorpe added: "I don't understand why it can't just be temperature dependant. The weather seems to be okay moving into the week after."

Both the paddling pool at Bourne Park and the Holywells splash park have proved popular with families looking to cool off in Ipswich this summer.

This follows the permanent closure of Aqua Park Suffolk due to the arrival of blue-green algae.

Read more: 11 places to cool off this summer following the closure of Aqua Park Suffolk

