News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich boutique wants to awaken your style senses after lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:30 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 5:11 PM April 16, 2021
Awaken your style senses is the message to shoppers from DJV Boutique

Awaken your style senses is the message to shoppers from DJV Boutique - Credit: Mandy Errington

An Ipswich boutique owner is encouraging other small businesses to brighten their window displays to lift shoppers' spirits as the high street emerges from its lockdown slumber.

Mandy Errington owns DJV Boutique in cox Lane and was inspired to dress her window displays as part of an effort to welcome shoppers back into town after over three months of closure.

"I had a few ideas during lockdown of what I could do as an independent business to stimulate our customers," she said.

Mandy Errington opened DJV Boutique in 2012 

Mandy Errington opened DJV Boutique in 2012 - Credit: Anglia Picture Agency

"I didn't want to just arrive and turn the sign around from closed to open — I wanted vibrancy, colours and something to reflect the feeling of spring and summer being on the way.

"I really consider my business as part of the community and so I used local designers and printers to create a bright window display with the message 'awaken your style senses'."

You may also want to watch:

Mandy worked with local businesses Kovic Design and Nexus Creative Print Production on the display and hired flowers through Giant Gestures.

The bright flowers and colours are to lift shoppers spirits

The bright flowers and colours are to lift shoppers spirits - Credit: Mandy Errington

Mandy's boutique window now features an array of colourful clothes, large sunflowers and rainbow messages.

Most Read

  1. 1 'A bridge too far' - Crane Sports boss Radnor speaks out as club pull out of League
  2. 2 Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut
  3. 3 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
  1. 4 Bar linked to ‘serious crime’ can re-open weeks after licence suspended
  2. 5 Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals
  3. 6 Early morning queues as new Aldi opens in Ipswich
  4. 7 'Deeply troubled' 999 caller threatened to stab and shoot police
  5. 8 Elderly man threatens cyclist with hammer in Ipswich street
  6. 9 Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed
  7. 10 Card shop closes permanently after water leak during lockdown

She said everyone who's walked past so far has had a smile on their face and is urging other shops to do the same. 

Though queues for Primark and Debenhams have stretched along the high street, smaller businesses haven't seen the same flood of customers returning.

This newspaper led a campaign to #shoplocal during the past year and while Mandy believes the community do value small businesses, she thinks more effort needs to be made to change habits.

Mandy has decorated her shop window with eye-catching colour and flowers

Mandy has decorated her shop window with eye-catching colour and flowers - Credit: Mandy Errington

"Everyone is rushing to the big stores after the reopening's but like they say, if you don't use us you'll lose us," she added.

"People come to smaller businesses for that special touch and exclusivity, which you just don't get in a larger store.

"We need to put the effort in now and hopefully lift people's spirits when they walk into the shop."

Shop Local
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three people from Ipswich have been fined for trying to cross the Channel to go on holiday to France during lockdown.

Suffolk Constabulary

Armed police called after reports of man with knife in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters responding to an incident at the London Road property found a flat in the basement

Ipswich Borough Council

Landlord fined over illegal flat in London Road, Ipswich

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Oak Furnitureland in Ipswich is closing down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Talks with staff underway over closure of Ipswich store

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Luci Morgan, owner of Luci Morgan Studios on Spring Road in Ipswich, is set to open her brand new sa

Debenhams makeup artist let go during Covid opens 'dream' beauty studio

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus