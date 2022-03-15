Ipswich boxer packs a punch to help children in Suffolk
- Credit: BRETT KING COMBAT PHOTOGRAPHY 2
A teenage Ipswich boxer has raised money for a children's hospice after appearing at a charity fundraiser.
Boxer Cameron Knox-Johnston raised £360 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) after he stepped into the ring at the Trinity Park Events and Conference Centre.
The fight was part of a charity event organised by the Prospect Boxing Promotions League and managed to attract a sell-out crowd of 600 people.
The match ended in a draw., after three two-minute rounds against opponent Leo Dix.
Cameron, 19, from Ipswich, said: "I'm new to boxing and only took up the sport last autumn.
"I wanted to give myself a challenge and that's why I signed up for this event.
"EACH is a special charity and I liked the thought that any money I raised would help and support people here in our community."
Most Read
- 1 Well-known Ipswich restaurant owner set to celebrate 100th birthday
- 2 Is Unit 17 being turned into an inflatable park?
- 3 Man accused of murder at Ipswich guest house appears in court
- 4 Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire
- 5 A14 reopens after police incident near Ipswich
- 6 First properties completed at new 560-home estate
- 7 'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike
- 8 'DNA testing saved my life' - Woman traces birth family after 50 years
- 9 Grime artist feels 'robbed' by Ed Sheeran over Shape of You, court hears
- 10 Formal plans submitted for project that could produce 350 jobs in Ipswich
Cameron, a member of Suffolk Punch Boxing Club, undertook a 12-week training programme to be ready for the fight on March 5.