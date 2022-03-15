News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich boxer packs a punch to help children in Suffolk

Tom Cann

Published: 12:36 PM March 15, 2022
Cameron Knox-Johnstone (left) has raised £360 for EACH in a charity boxing match

Cameron Knox-Johnstone (left) has raised £360 for EACH in a charity boxing match - Credit: BRETT KING COMBAT PHOTOGRAPHY 2

A teenage Ipswich boxer has raised money for a children's hospice after appearing at a charity fundraiser.

Boxer Cameron Knox-Johnston raised £360 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) after he stepped into the ring at the Trinity Park Events and Conference Centre.

The fight was part of a charity event organised by the Prospect Boxing Promotions League and managed to attract a sell-out crowd of 600 people.

The match ended in a draw., after three two-minute rounds against opponent Leo Dix.

Cameron Knox-Johnston (left) fought competitor Leo Dix in Ipswich on March 5, in front of a sell-out crowd

Cameron Knox-Johnston (left) fought competitor Leo Dix in Ipswich on March 5, in front of a sell-out crowd - Credit: BRETT KING COMBAT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cameron, 19, from Ipswich, said: "I'm new to boxing and only took up the sport last autumn.

"I wanted to give myself a challenge and that's why I signed up for this event.

"EACH is a special charity and I liked the thought that any money I raised would help and support people here in our community."

Cameron, a member of Suffolk Punch Boxing Club, undertook a 12-week training programme to be ready for the fight on March 5.

