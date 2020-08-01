Ipswich Boxing Club ‘nervous’ about the future amid base questions

Ipswich Boxing Club have been operating out of a scout facility while the Murrayside Community Centre remains closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A boxing club in Ipswich says there is uncertainty over where it will meet as the Covid-19 disruption continues.

Ipswich Boxing Club has been operating out of Murrayside Community Centre since 2019, but as lockdown restrictions lifted the centre still remains closed, forcing it to operate out of a nearby scout hut instead.

However, the scouts are due to return on September 1 and there is no word from Suffolk County Council yet on whether or not Murrayside – the boxing club’s location of choice – will be an option.

Martin Cherrington left a 30-year career in construction four years ago to run the club and says the work they do with the community is far more than just boxing.

“When Covid hit we obviously had to shut down and we were only able to reopen on July 27 despite other community centres opening on July 4,” he said. “We’re currently at the All Hallows Scout Hut in Hogarth Road but I’m nervous about the future for us.

“We’re stuck in a sort of limbo and have expressed an interest in taking on the Murrayside community centre, but the council haven’t responded and there’s no word on when it will reopen.”

Martin runs a number of activities alongside boxing and was hosting an AA group, however the group had to find a new home when there was no confirmed venue for the club.

“What we do is so much more than just boxing here,” he added. “We cover activities with special needs children, mental health, had recently introduced more classes with six a week and have mentoring programmes as well.

“We just decided to recognise the situations these people find themselves in with drugs and neglect and so on because this area suffers.

“I thought we can do a bit more here so we embraced that and all the coaches are really on board, but we are scared we won’t have a roof over our heads soon.”

The club has been instrumental in supporting the community in the wake of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder and are desperate to continue their work.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: “We’re currently in the process of risk assessing all council owned buildings and we are in contact with building users to keep them informed on progress.”