When the First Floor Club hosted boxing matches

The First Floor Club in Tacket Street, Ipswich, was one of the premier nightclubbing spots in the town in the 1970s and 1980s.

It staged various kinds entertainment during its lifetime and was a popular spot for businesses and clubs to hold events.

The club was owned by local businessman Ken Bean at the time. Subsequently it changed hands before it had a renaissance in the 2000s as Fire & Ice, with that club eventually closing in 2010.

Since then its upper floors have been converted into smart town centre homes.

In January 1981 though the First Floor Club was hosting a boxing evening – with a series of bouts entertaining a crowd of enthusiasts.

Do you remember the evening? Were you one of the boxers taking part in the event or similar nights? To share your memories, contact Charlotte Bond via email