Nostalgia

When the First Floor Club hosted boxing matches

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 January 2019

Boxing match at the First Floor Club in Ipswich, January 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Boxing match at the First Floor Club in Ipswich, January 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The First Floor Club in Tacket Street, Ipswich, was one of the premier nightclubbing spots in the town in the 1970s and 1980s.

A boxer takes a left hook at his opponent Picture: ARCHANTA boxer takes a left hook at his opponent Picture: ARCHANT

It staged various kinds entertainment during its lifetime and was a popular spot for businesses and clubs to hold events.

Opponent puts his gloves up in defence at the current dominating opponent Picture: ARCHANTOpponent puts his gloves up in defence at the current dominating opponent Picture: ARCHANT

The club was owned by local businessman Ken Bean at the time. Subsequently it changed hands before it had a renaissance in the 2000s as Fire & Ice, with that club eventually closing in 2010.

Team talk from the player's coach in between rounds Picture: ARCHANTTeam talk from the player's coach in between rounds Picture: ARCHANT

Since then its upper floors have been converted into smart town centre homes.

View of the action from the side of the ring Picture: ARCHANTView of the action from the side of the ring Picture: ARCHANT

In January 1981 though the First Floor Club was hosting a boxing evening – with a series of bouts entertaining a crowd of enthusiasts.

Opponent swings for his opposition Picture: ARCHANTOpponent swings for his opposition Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the evening? Were you one of the boxers taking part in the event or similar nights? To share your memories, contact Charlotte Bond via email

