Nostalgia: Boxing bouts that packed a punch – did you attend these big nights?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 June 2020
Archant
Ipswich has been a thriving centre for boxing over the years – encouraging youngsters to hone their skills and let off steam, and providing great sport, too, for adult competitors.
The Corn Exchange and First Floor Club have been two of a number of venues staging regular championships for local clubs as well as boxers from across the region.
Many youth clubs have also run boxing sections – including the highly successful Murrayside club.
It’s a great spectator sport, too, and the First Floor Club’s boxing dinners were well supported and enjoyed by many who attended the nightspot for the frequent occasions.
In recent years, similar events in Felixstowe have become enormous fundraisers for charity.
