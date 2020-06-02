E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Boxing bouts that packed a punch – did you attend these big nights?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 03 June 2020

Coach gives his competitor some assistance in between rounds at the Eastern Counties Boxing Championships at the Con Exchange in Ispwich back in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Coach gives his competitor some assistance in between rounds at the Eastern Counties Boxing Championships at the Con Exchange in Ispwich back in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich has been a thriving centre for boxing over the years – encouraging youngsters to hone their skills and let off steam, and providing great sport, too, for adult competitors.

The crowd cheering on the fighters at the Ipswich ABA event in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe crowd cheering on the fighters at the Ipswich ABA event in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Corn Exchange and First Floor Club have been two of a number of venues staging regular championships for local clubs as well as boxers from across the region.

Many youth clubs have also run boxing sections – including the highly successful Murrayside club.

It’s a great spectator sport, too, and the First Floor Club’s boxing dinners were well supported and enjoyed by many who attended the nightspot for the frequent occasions.

In recent years, similar events in Felixstowe have become enormous fundraisers for charity.

One of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent at the Ipswich ABA bouts in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent at the Ipswich ABA bouts in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Topic Tags:

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester 'by conference call'

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester 'by conference call'

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

WATCH: Police called to Kesgrave after giant tortoise spotted crossing the road

A huge 34-year-old tortoise called Titan has been seen crossing a road in Kesgrave. Picture: HANNAH WILLS

A look inside an Ipswich primary school on its first day back

Children in Year Six at Piper's Vale playing in the playground where eight zones have been sectioned off. Picture: HAZEL GROVE PHOTOS

