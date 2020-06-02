Gallery

Nostalgia: Boxing bouts that packed a punch – did you attend these big nights?

Coach gives his competitor some assistance in between rounds at the Eastern Counties Boxing Championships at the Con Exchange in Ispwich back in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich has been a thriving centre for boxing over the years – encouraging youngsters to hone their skills and let off steam, and providing great sport, too, for adult competitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crowd cheering on the fighters at the Ipswich ABA event in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED The crowd cheering on the fighters at the Ipswich ABA event in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Corn Exchange and First Floor Club have been two of a number of venues staging regular championships for local clubs as well as boxers from across the region.

Many youth clubs have also run boxing sections – including the highly successful Murrayside club.

It’s a great spectator sport, too, and the First Floor Club’s boxing dinners were well supported and enjoyed by many who attended the nightspot for the frequent occasions.

In recent years, similar events in Felixstowe have become enormous fundraisers for charity.

One of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent at the Ipswich ABA bouts in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED One of the fighters landing a clean punch to the head of his opponent at the Ipswich ABA bouts in 1991 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.