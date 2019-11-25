E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'Each and every biker did the little man proud' - Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

PUBLISHED: 16:20 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 25 November 2019

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

More than 100 bikers escorted the funeral procession of five-year-old Harlie-Beau Wells as it made its way across Ipswich.

Harlie's mum has described her son as a cheeky five and a half year old who loved the film Frozen Picture: CONTRIBUTEDHarlie's mum has described her son as a cheeky five and a half year old who loved the film Frozen Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honouring the funeral's Frozen theme, many of the bikers - who made their way from Ulster Avenue to St Mary's Church in Belstead Road - secured Olaf toys to their motorbikes.

Horses that formed part of the procession wore ribbons, in the film's signature colours.

Speaking ahead of his funeral Harlie's mum Mollie said her son had the happiest five and a half years Picture: RACHEL EDGESpeaking ahead of his funeral Harlie's mum Mollie said her son had the happiest five and a half years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Greg Taylor, from G. M. Taylor Independent Funeral Directors, arranged Harlie's funeral.

He was overwhelmed by the response he got to an appeal on Facebook, asking for bikers to help Harlie on his final journey.

Bikers helped escort the funeral procession after an appeal from an Ipswich funeral director was shared widely on Facebook last week Picture: RACHEL EDGEBikers helped escort the funeral procession after an appeal from an Ipswich funeral director was shared widely on Facebook last week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The original post had almost 6,000 shares.

Mr Taylor said: "Today went well - we gave the little man a perfect celebration of his life. Personally, I would like to thank the bikers for assisting us today. We had more than 100 motorbikes in what we called an 'Escort for Harlie'.

Olaf was Harlie's favourite character Picture: RACHEL EDGEOlaf was Harlie's favourite character Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Each and every biker did the little man proud."

Harlie's mum Mollie Wells said her son, who died suddenly last month, would have loved the sound of the motorbikes.

Many of the bikers attached Olaf toys to their motorbikes Picture: RACHEL EDGEMany of the bikers attached Olaf toys to their motorbikes Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking before the funeral, Miss Wells said: "We want people to come and celebrate Harlie's life, he had the happiest five and a half years.

"I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me."

Read more: 'I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me' - mum asks bikers to honour son, 5, at funeral

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

BBC documentary celebrates life and career of Ipswich star Elena Baltacha

Elena poses for the camera at the National Tennis Centre on November 29, 2010 in Roehampton. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY

WATCH: Labour campaign chief visits Sandy Martin in 2019 General Election campaign

Andrew Gwynne with Greenscape Energy Director Nigel Watson and Sandy Martin PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Men cleared of rape after Ipswich car park incident

Cumberland Towers on Norwich Road in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Final safety work starts on Ipswich Cornhill after report following tragedy

Work being done on the Cornhill steps Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists