'Each and every biker did the little man proud' - Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5
PUBLISHED: 16:20 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 25 November 2019
Archant
More than 100 bikers escorted the funeral procession of five-year-old Harlie-Beau Wells as it made its way across Ipswich.
Honouring the funeral's Frozen theme, many of the bikers - who made their way from Ulster Avenue to St Mary's Church in Belstead Road - secured Olaf toys to their motorbikes.
Horses that formed part of the procession wore ribbons, in the film's signature colours.
Greg Taylor, from G. M. Taylor Independent Funeral Directors, arranged Harlie's funeral.
He was overwhelmed by the response he got to an appeal on Facebook, asking for bikers to help Harlie on his final journey.
The original post had almost 6,000 shares.
Mr Taylor said: "Today went well - we gave the little man a perfect celebration of his life. Personally, I would like to thank the bikers for assisting us today. We had more than 100 motorbikes in what we called an 'Escort for Harlie'.
"Each and every biker did the little man proud."
Harlie's mum Mollie Wells said her son, who died suddenly last month, would have loved the sound of the motorbikes.
Speaking before the funeral, Miss Wells said: "We want people to come and celebrate Harlie's life, he had the happiest five and a half years.
"I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me."
Read more: 'I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me' - mum asks bikers to honour son, 5, at funeral