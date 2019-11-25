Video

'Each and every biker did the little man proud' - Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

More than 100 bikers escorted the funeral procession of five-year-old Harlie-Beau Wells as it made its way across Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harlie's mum has described her son as a cheeky five and a half year old who loved the film Frozen Picture: CONTRIBUTED Harlie's mum has described her son as a cheeky five and a half year old who loved the film Frozen Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honouring the funeral's Frozen theme, many of the bikers - who made their way from Ulster Avenue to St Mary's Church in Belstead Road - secured Olaf toys to their motorbikes.

Horses that formed part of the procession wore ribbons, in the film's signature colours.

Speaking ahead of his funeral Harlie's mum Mollie said her son had the happiest five and a half years Picture: RACHEL EDGE Speaking ahead of his funeral Harlie's mum Mollie said her son had the happiest five and a half years Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Greg Taylor, from G. M. Taylor Independent Funeral Directors, arranged Harlie's funeral.

He was overwhelmed by the response he got to an appeal on Facebook, asking for bikers to help Harlie on his final journey.

Bikers helped escort the funeral procession after an appeal from an Ipswich funeral director was shared widely on Facebook last week Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bikers helped escort the funeral procession after an appeal from an Ipswich funeral director was shared widely on Facebook last week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The original post had almost 6,000 shares.

Mr Taylor said: "Today went well - we gave the little man a perfect celebration of his life. Personally, I would like to thank the bikers for assisting us today. We had more than 100 motorbikes in what we called an 'Escort for Harlie'.

Olaf was Harlie's favourite character Picture: RACHEL EDGE Olaf was Harlie's favourite character Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Each and every biker did the little man proud."

Harlie's mum Mollie Wells said her son, who died suddenly last month, would have loved the sound of the motorbikes.

Many of the bikers attached Olaf toys to their motorbikes Picture: RACHEL EDGE Many of the bikers attached Olaf toys to their motorbikes Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking before the funeral, Miss Wells said: "We want people to come and celebrate Harlie's life, he had the happiest five and a half years.

"I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me."

Read more: 'I hope the day is as perfect for Harlie as he was for me' - mum asks bikers to honour son, 5, at funeral