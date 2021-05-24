'It means so much' - fundraiser after sudden death of mum reaches £50k

Published: 5:30 AM May 24, 2021

Mr Walden said his wife was "a real trooper" when giving birth to the couple's second baby - Credit: Jack Walden

An Ipswich mother-of-two who died 48 hours after giving birth will have "the very best send off" after more than £50,000 was raised online for her family.

Jessica Walden, from Bramford, gave birth to her second daughter, Orla Anne Walden, on Friday, May 7 at Ipswich Hospital, but died following complications with the birth.

Following her tragic death, Lois Sefton-Etheridge, who worked with Mrs Walden at The Body Shop at Home, set up a JustGiving page to support the family.

Jessica and Jack Walden with their daughter, Elsie - Credit: Jack Walden

Donations poured in from more than 3,000 people, with many leaving messages of sympathy.

The fundraiser, which stood at £52,258 on Sunday morning, is also being supported with a raffle after a range of prizes were donated to the cause.

Mrs Walden's friends are also planning a remembrance walk next month, if Covid restrictions allow.

No date for Mrs Walden's funeral has been set, but Mr Walden said the money will help pay for the service as "she deserves the very best send off".

Mr Walden added: "The money means so much to me, the family and the girls. The generosity is unbelievable - I'm astounded by it all.

"It won't bring Jess back, but it will give the girls the best start in life.

"The notes that people are leaving are helping me and the family through it all. If I could give everyone a hug, I would. They don't know how much it means."

Jessica Walden cuddles her new baby, Orla Anne Walden, shortly after her arrival on May 7 - Credit: Jack Walden

Twenty-eight-year-old Mrs Walden had suffered with pre-eclampsia and several other complications towards the end of her pregnancy and she was required to undergo checks.

She was induced in the 37th week of her pregnancy in a bid to reduce the risks to both her and her baby.

Shortly after Orla's birth, Mrs Walden was taken to theatre as her placenta wouldn't deliver.

Suddenly, she went into cardiac arrest.

Two-year-old Elsie understood a new baby was coming and was excited to become a big sister - Credit: Jack Walden

Doctors performed CPR on Mrs Walden for 20 minutes and managed to resuscitate her, but they struggled to control the severe blood loss which had happened as a result of the complications.

An emergency hysterectomy was performed to stop the bleeding and Mrs Walden was placed on life support.

However, she sadly died in the early hours of Sunday, May 9, leaving behind her husband, Jack, and daughters Elsie and Orla.

Before she passed away, Mrs Walden received one final visit from baby Orla while in intensive care.



