Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

PUBLISHED: 08:22 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 13 April 2020

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews in Ipswich were called to a four-shed fire on Sunday night, which was deemed to have a suspicious origin.

Firefighters were called to Bramford Lane between Wellington Street and Lovetofts Drive shortly after 10pm to reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene four sheds were found to be well alight.

Two pumps attended the fire, one from Princes Street and one from Ipswich East. One hosereel was used during the tackling of the fire.

A stop on the incident was called shortly before 11pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire “was of a suspicious origin” and that police had been made aware.

