Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight
PUBLISHED: 08:22 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 13 April 2020
Archant
Fire crews in Ipswich were called to a four-shed fire on Sunday night, which was deemed to have a suspicious origin.
Firefighters were called to Bramford Lane between Wellington Street and Lovetofts Drive shortly after 10pm to reports of a fire.
When crews arrived on scene four sheds were found to be well alight.
You may also want to watch:
Two pumps attended the fire, one from Princes Street and one from Ipswich East. One hosereel was used during the tackling of the fire.
A stop on the incident was called shortly before 11pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the fire “was of a suspicious origin” and that police had been made aware.
READ MORE: Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.