Pedestrian taken to hospital following collision

A car and a pedestrian have collided on a road in Ipswich this morning.

The collision took place at around 7.50 this morning on Bramford Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there were only thought to be minor injuries to those involved.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for a check up.