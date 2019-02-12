Man stashed axe down his trousers before trying to bite policeman’s nose off, court told

Brian Boxall, who has been jailed for 14 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 31-year-old Ipswich man who stole an axe from Wilko told police he had been threatened by a man carrying a zombie knife, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police swooped on Upper Brook Street during the morning of December 30 after a member of the public saw Brian Boxall outside the town centre store with an axe he had stolen from it down his trousers, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When officers arrived they took the axe from Boxall and put it in a police vehicle.

He claimed he had stolen the axe to defend himself after being threatened by a man with a zombie knife.

Boxall said one of the police officers had hit him on the knee and he had reacted by trying to bite the officer’s nose off.

The 31-year-old, of Lakeside Close, Ipswich, admitted theft, possessing an article with a blade and two offences of assaulting emergency workers.

He was jailed for 14 months.

Charles Kellett for Boxall said his client’s fragile mental state had been compounded by the use of illegal drugs.