WATCH: Ipswich bride's Scottish-Indian wedding goes viral

The Bhopal are celebrating the wedding of their daughter, Kiran, especially as part of her reception went viral on TikTok. - Credit: Archant / Bhopal family

Over a million people have viewed the Indian Scottish fusion wedding of an Ipswich bride on TikTok.

Kiran Bhopal-Jammu, 27, married her husband, Prabh, on August 21 at a ceremony in London at Barking Gurudwara.

Her wedding, which Kiran said she had tried to keep relatively small, has now amassed 1.6 million views after her younger brother, Arun, filmed a display organised by their father which combined traditional Dhol drumming with Scottish piping.

Kiran’s father, Naresh Bhopal, 60, was raised in Glasgow before starting his family in Ipswich.

His three children, Kiran, Arun and Akash, all attended Britannia Road Primary School.

Naresh said it was important to him to share both sides of the family’s culture with his daughter’s new family.

“The mother and father of the bridegroom came over from India,” he explained. “They’d never been to the UK. They’d probably never seen a piper, let alone heard one, and I wanted them to experience that.”

He described how a piper and two drummers made their “grand entrance,” followed by Kiran and her new husband, and filmed by Arun, 24.

“I just filmed it for fun,” explained Arun, who is studying to become a physiotherapist and makes videos in his spare time, “I never expected it to get so many views.”

“For some reason, it went viral,” Naresh said. “From what I’m reading, people are saying that this is a kind of fusion that really works. A lot of people said it had brought tears to their eyes.”

Ipswich woman Kiran Bhopal-Jammu married her husband, Prabh, in August. - Credit: Bhopal family

Kiran said that her wedding to Prabh was a wonderful day, and her parents said they are very proud. - Credit: Archant

Naresh and Jaipreet Bhopal with their sons, Arun, left, and Akash, right. - Credit: Archant

Kiran said her guests enjoyed seeing the display, which she said is a family wedding tradition.

She said she was amazed the video proved so popular.

“When it went up to 100,000, Arun said, ‘Oh wow, the video is starting to go a bit viral,” she remembered.

“I was a bit surprised to see people in the comments section, asking which culture belongs to who?

“Actually, they are both my cultures.”

The family said they are happy to have the video as a memory of the wedding, and Naresh said he is hugely proud of Arun for filming it.

The piper was London-based David Quinn who, Naresh said, has even played at the White House during Bill Clinton’s presidency.

“I thought, if he’s good enough to play for President Clinton, then who am I to say he can’t play at the wedding?” said Naresh.