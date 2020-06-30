Man punched in the face and has gold chain stolen at Ipswich skate park

An 18-year-old man has been robbed at an Ipswich skate park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two people have been arrested after an 18-year-old was punched in the face and had his gold chain stolen in central Ipswich.

The robbery happened around 5.35pm Monday, June 29 at the skate park in Bridge Street.

The victim had been walking his bike towards the nearby path when two people approached him from behind and demanded his bike.

He was punched in the head before the pair grabbed his bag and took a gold chain from inside.

A police spokesman said he was not seriously hurt as a result of the robbery.

Officers arrested two people, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, around 40 minutes later.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime number 37/36314/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.