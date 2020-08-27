Fire which damaged Ipswich home being treated as arson

Police are now treating a fire, which damaged an Ipswich home, as arson.

The fire took place between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, August 23 in Browning Road.

Some wooden doors which were propped against a house in the road were set alight.

The fire also damaged the house as it spread up the exterior of the property.

The cause of the blaze remains undetermined, but it may have been started deliberately and as such is being investigated as arson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ipswich Neighbourhood Response Team at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference: 48943/20.