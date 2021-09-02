Ipswich play area to be refurbished with new climber installed

Published: 2:14 PM September 2, 2021

A children's play park in Ipswich is being refurbished, with a new climber set to be installed.

Work started this week at Brunswick Park, which is designed for children aged between two and seven-years-old.

The work will include a new impact absorbent surface to improve safety as well as several new pieces of equipment including swings, slides and springers.

A climber for children aged up to 12 years old will also be installed outside of the fenced play area.

The new equipment will provide opportunities for children of all ages and abilities to play together.

The refurbishments on the park are expected to be completed by the end of September.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Parks, said: “We’re pleased to be starting work on refreshing the play area at Brunswick Park, it is one of the locations we know residents were keen to see improved.

"Outdoor play is extremely beneficial to the physical health and wellbeing of children and that’s why investing in our parks and play areas is a priority for us."



