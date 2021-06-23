Ipswich Buddhists urge under-30s to 'free your mind' on day retreat
- Credit: Archant
A Buddhist centre is to a run a day retreat for under-30s - saying it wants to "show young people that it is within their power to transform themselves".
The Ipswich Buddhist Centre event on Saturday, July 10 will include a series of talks and meditations tailored to the challenges facing the younger generation.
It says the activities will help young people deal with challenges such as mental health and relationship problems, to confusion over life purpose and how to live a more fulfilling, ethical life.
"You do not have to be a Buddhist - or want to be a Buddhist - to attend," a member of the centre in Friars Bridge Road said.
"This event is for everyone, including complete beginners with no experience of meditation.
You may also want to watch:
"The skills shared on the day will be really useful to lots of young people - some practical tools that we believe every person could benefit from."
Spaces at the event, being held at Suffolk New College, are limited due to Covid restrictions.
People can book by clicking here.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
- 2 Orwell Bridge safety concerns raised after 'worrying incidents'
- 3 Stage for Ed Sheeran's Portman Road performance being built
- 4 Burglars crept into Ipswich home while occupant was inside
- 5 Major delays on A14 near Ipswich as broken down crane blocks carriageway
- 6 Boxing coach punches man in Ipswich pub attack
- 7 Ipswich street closure could be made permanent under consultation plans
- 8 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
- 9 ‘Inhumane’ - Plastic wrap tower block families 'can't open windows' thanks to new metal bars
- 10 Fire marshals to patrol Waterfront block 24/7 and balconies could be removed
Ipswich Buddhist Centre also regularly offers Meditation in the Park in Christchurch Park.
The next event is on Sunday, June 27.