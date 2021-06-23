Ipswich Buddhists urge under-30s to 'free your mind' on day retreat

Published: 3:13 PM June 23, 2021

A large statue of Buddha in the Shrine Room at the Ipswich Buddhist Centre - Credit: Archant

A Buddhist centre is to a run a day retreat for under-30s - saying it wants to "show young people that it is within their power to transform themselves".

The Ipswich Buddhist Centre event on Saturday, July 10 will include a series of talks and meditations tailored to the challenges facing the younger generation.

It says the activities will help young people deal with challenges such as mental health and relationship problems, to confusion over life purpose and how to live a more fulfilling, ethical life.

"You do not have to be a Buddhist - or want to be a Buddhist - to attend," a member of the centre in Friars Bridge Road said.

"This event is for everyone, including complete beginners with no experience of meditation.

"The skills shared on the day will be really useful to lots of young people - some practical tools that we believe every person could benefit from."

Spaces at the event, being held at Suffolk New College, are limited due to Covid restrictions.

People can book by clicking here.

Ipswich Buddhist Centre also regularly offers Meditation in the Park in Christchurch Park.

The next event is on Sunday, June 27.