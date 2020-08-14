Breaking

Warning: Building fire closes main town centre roads in Ipswich

Police have closed several roads in Ipswich while crews tackle a building fire in St Helen's Street. Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in Ipswich town centre which has closed off major routes through the town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have closed several roads in Ipswich while crews tackle a building fire in St Helen's Street. Picture: KATY SANDALLS Police have closed several roads in Ipswich while crews tackle a building fire in St Helen's Street. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Five crews - two from Ipswich East, two from Princes Street and one from Holbrook - are at the scene of the blaze, in St Helen’s Street, which started at around midday today.

Police were also called and have closed Bond Street down to the junction with Eagle Street, where it becomes Waterworks Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue service confirmed they are currently attending a building fire in St Helen’s Street.

They said: “The road is closed and we are advising people to stay away from the area.”