Baby boy's cause of death unclear after 'inconclusive' post mortem

PUBLISHED: 13:46 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 31 October 2019

Police were called to the scene in Bulstrode Road to reports of a medical emergency Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The sudden death of a baby boy in Ipswich remains unexplained after a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 10.15am on October 22 to reports of a medical emergency at an address in Bulstrode Road.

A baby boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance at around 10.15am. Police confirmed the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Home Office post-mortem proved inconclusive, with further tests needing to be conducted.

As a result of subsequent enquiries connected to the investigation, a woman in her 20s was arrested by police and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where she was questioned. She was released on bail and is due to return to police on Tuesday, November 19.

To help, contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/64161/19.

You can make a report to Suffolk police on their website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

