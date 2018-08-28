Burglar chased out of house by victim is jailed

A burglar who was chased out of an Ipswich house after bring confronted by the homeowner has been jailed for 27 months.

Stefan Evans left the house in Kelvin Road empty handed on October 30 after being caught red-handed by the woman, who initially thought it was her son in the house, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Two weeks earlier, on October 15, Evans forced his way into a house in Jovian Way, Ipswich, while the owner was out on the school-run.

She returned home and found rubbish had been tipped out of a bin liner, drawers emptied and jewellery, cash and watches worth several thousand ponds had been stolen.

Evans, 26, of no fixed address, admitted burglary of a greenhouse, attempted burglary at a property in Saturn Road, Ipswich with intent to steal, burglary in Jovian Way and burglary with intent to steal in Kelvin Road.

Sentencing him, Judge Rupert Overbury said it must have been “a particularly frightening experience” for the woman who found Evans in her house.

Steven Dyble, for Evans, said he had emptied the contents of the bin liner so he could use it to take stolen goods from the house.