Burglar thwarted after phone app alert

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A would-be burglar was thwarted from breaking into a house in Ipswich after the owner was alerted by an app on his phone, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The app notified the householder that someone was at his front door in Cliff Lane and Marley Wagner-Ridgewell was identified from CCTV footage, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

You may also want to watch:

Wagner-Ridgewell, 21, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, admitted attempted burglary at the house in Cliff Lane on October 30 and asked for 18 offences to be taken into consideration.

He was also committed to the crown court for sentence for seven shoplifting offences.

He was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 12 month drug rehabilitation requirement, 100 hours' unpaid work and a 60 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Wagner-Ridgwell, said her client's offending was motivated by his drug addiction.

She said he was remorseful and had co-operated with police by identifying other offences he had committed.